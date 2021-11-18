Cheaper By The Dozen: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Disney+ Movie

In Disney’s quest to, seemingly, make the most live-action remakes and reboots out of any movie studio, Cheaper by the Dozen will soon be remade for the popular streaming platform, Disney+, as an original movie for 2022, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

However, with the new Cheaper by the Dozen movie, what is going to be different about this take? Who is going to star in it? What’s it going to be about? If you’re looking for some information about the latest adaptation coming to our TV screens soon, here are six quick things we know, as well as what to expect.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Cheaper By The Dozen Will Release In March 2022

The latest news to come from Disney during their Disney Plus day in November 2021 is that the new Cheaper by the Dozen film will be releasing on Disney+ in March of 2022. Believe it or not, that’s not that far from when the reboot was announced, so it won’t be long before we are seeing this new version on our screens.

This is the third movie iteration of the Cheaper by the Dozen story. Based on the 1948 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the first Cheaper by the Dozen came out 1950, starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, which received a sequel called Belles on Their Toes. Years later, in 2003, a remake of the movie starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt released, and became commercially successful enough for it to receive a sequel two years later, Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Now, we're coming back to this classic story for a third time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Disney+ Reimagining Will Center On A Multiracial, Blended Family Of Twelve

Aa announced during Disney+ Day , new details have come out on what exactly the plot of this new adaptation would be. In a video released on Twitter , stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff spoke to fans about the movie, and how it will feature a multiracial family this time around.

It’s an update on the classic comedy, centered around a multiracial blended family of twelve, navigating a hectic homelife while managing their family business.

The previous reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen is arguably one of the most known ones, starring the ever witty comedy legend, Steve Martin, and Bonnie Hunt. While there was the original version back in the 1950s, I personally love the latest one the most.

However, hearing that this version of the classic movie is going to center around a multiracial family has me excited. It’s a good new take on the story.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/ABC/NBC)

Zach Braff And Gabrielle Union Will Star

As mentioned before, both Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union will star as the parents of the new Cheaper by the Dozen. Both of these stars have had plenty of time in Hollywood, appearing in very popular movies and TV series, so it’s not a surprise that they were picked to be the matriarch and patriarch of this big movie.

Braff is known for his starring role as J.D. in the hilarious medical comedy series, Scrubs. He’s also appeared in movies such as Garden State, Wish I Was Here, The Disaster Artist, and many more. Union has appeared in a variety of movies, such as the epic teen movies Bring It On, She’s All That, and 10 Things I Hate About You, the buddy cop film , Bad Boys II, Daddy’s Little Girl, and many others, and played Mary Jane Paul in Being Mary Jane on television.

With two talented actors with resumes as impressive as theirs, I have a feeling that this new reboot will be in good hands.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cheaper By The Dozen Has A Huge Ensemble Cast

With the main plot of Cheaper by the Dozen centering around this giant family with a lot of kids, it was only a matter of time before they confirmed who exactly is going to be playing both Braff and Union’s children. According to Deadline , those roles have finally been fulfilled.

Joining the film as the children to these parents will be Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael. Now that is a lot of kids.

Some of these children’s names might look familiar, such as Journee Brown, who was featured in shows like Orange is the New Black, or Kylie Rogers from Miracles from Heaven. However, many of these actors are fresh-faced when it comes to Hollywood. And, honestly, I can’t wait to see what they do as the iconic family.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gail Lerner Is Set To Direct Cheaper By The Dozen

With every comedy there must be a director with the skills to bring something like this to the big screen. A huge multiracial family that is trying to keep their lives together while also managing their business? That’s a job for Gail Lerner, the director of the upcoming adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen, according to Variety .

Lerner has worked on a variety of different shows, such as the sitcoms Ben and Kate, Trophy Wife, Happy Endings, and the classic Will & Grace, but what makes her qualified for this version of Cheaper by the Dozen is her work as a producer on the long-running hit family comedy, Black-ish.

Black-ish, if you didn’t know, is an ABC show about an African-American family, revolving around the lives of the parents as well as the children, as they juggle both personal and sociopolitical issues. This, in turn, led to two different spin offs due to its popularity, Mixed-ish and Grown-ish.

For someone who has worked on Black-ish for so long and knows how to direct projects filled with family dynamics, I think Lerner will be the perfect fit for Cheaper by the Dozen and will bring her expertise to the forefront of the Disney+ movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Shawn Levy - The Director Of The 2003 ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ - Will Serve As An Executive Producer

As I mentioned earlier, probably one of the most recognizable versions of Cheaper by the Dozen is the beloved 2003 adaptation starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. That version was directed by Shawn Levy. Per the earlier Variety article, Levy is actually going to be returning to this reboot - not as a director, but as an executive producer, alongside Gabrielle Union.

Levy has been very active in Hollywood since his hit family comedy. Recently, he directed the Ryan Reynolds -led comedy, Free Guy, along with plenty of other comedies, like The Internship, Date Night, and the Night at the Museum franchise. He’s also been an executive producer on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things , and has directed two episodes during each season.

Even if Levy won’t be returning to direct Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+, I have a feeling that because he’s involved, it will be a great movie. The love and care he put into the 2003 film will never be beaten, and him coming back for this reboot means the world, especially after everything he’s done since then.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to the new Cheaper by the Dozen? The family drama? The hijinks with the kids? I know that when it comes out, I’ll be on Disney+ instantly. Now, all we have to do is wait.