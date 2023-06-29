Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 Is Still Crushing On Netflix, And The Actor Keeps Thanking The Fans

Extraction 2 premiered almost two weeks ago and fans can’t stop watching. The Chris Hemsworth Netflix sequel has returned as commando Tyler Rake for his next mission to save a ruthless gangster’s confined family. This second installment in the action thriller franchise is still crushing it on Netflix, a very grateful Chris Hemsworth is thanking his fans for tuning in.

It’s been three years since the last time we saw mercenary Tyler Rake in those epic gunfights and action sequences of the first movie . After the Russo Brothers-produced movie had its June 16 premiere, it’s been trending at #1, and Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to thank the fans:

Based on the Netflix promo the MCU actor posted, Extraction 2 is the number one movie on Netflix with critics saying it’ll give audiences a “dopamine rush” with “satisfying merciless action,” noting that it is “instantly iconic.” Hemsworth wrote in his caption that he appreciated everyone who saw and loved the new movie. His fans responded back in the comments saying the Netflix sequel deserves its number one position, and they reflected on their favorite scenes of the film.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that Netflix subscribers are watching Extraction 2 as its previous film made similar records. The first movie hit a new Netflix milestone reaching 90 million households in its first four weeks. Even if the COVID-19 pandemic helped achieve those numbers with many people staying home, it’s an accomplishment that so many chose to stream the film. Chris Hemsworth made sure to thank the fans for achieving that accomplishment as well as for helping Extraction become Netflix’s biggest movie at the time.

It’s always a nice feeling to see a celebrity recognize how much of an impact fans have on their movies becoming a success. After all, where would actors be without fan support?

You better believe Chris Hemsworth is more than enthusiastic about both Extraction movies taking top spots on Netflix’s trending list. He made sure to celebrate by posting a photo that showed off his two Extraction films taking high rankings on the streaming service. With this Netflix franchise being such a success, that must mean a third movie is in the cards, right? The Australian actor opened up about the franchise continuing , and confirmed at Tudum that a third film is in the works. While the Thor actor said he’s ready to take a break from acting , something tells me by the time his acting sabbatical is through, the Russo Brothers will be ready for him.

Seeing Chris Hemsworth not only succeed, but celebrate and thank the fans, makes all the news around Extraction 2 so exciting.