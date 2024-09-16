A Cobra Kai Actor Is Interested In Joining Netflix's One Piece Season 2, And I'm 100% On Board With This

One Piece Season 2 is currently in production, and it feels like the franchise is only getting more popular as the wait for new episodes continues. Of course, the series has always had fans across its twenty-five-year history, including some who are now stars on other shows we can watch with a Netflix subscription. An actor from the Cobra Kai team hopes to be welcomed onto the cast for Season 2 or beyond, and I'm so on board with the idea of them being hired!

The casting choices for One Piece Season 2 have been wild. Marvel star David Dastmalchian is playing Mr. 3, and Katey Sagal was announced as well, after fans sussed out she was playing Dr. Kureha. So could this notable cast member from Cobra Kai end up joining them down the road?

Which Cobra Kai Actor Wants To Appear In Netflix's One Piece?

Jacob Bertrand plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz on Cobra Kai and is a big anime fan. The actor spoke to our sister site, GamesRadar, about potentially joining Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation if given the opportunity. The actor seemed thrilled about the question and, after saying he'd be down to play "literally any role," he made good on that statement by saying the following:

I would be a background extra that gets blown off of a boat [laughs]. Like, I do not care. That show was sick. I grew up watching anime – specifically Naruto and One Piece is what I grew up on. And, you know, it was always sort of like the weird thing to watch anime, and now it's becoming way more mainstream. And I'm like, you know what? Back in my day [if you liked] anime, you were an outcast. We were weirdos, we bled for this...I would love to play absolutely any role in One Piece. That cast is so cool. I've met other cast before that just absolutely sucked and were total assholes. But the One Piece cast, those are real people over there. They got big hearts.

It's good to hear that the One Piece cast is just as kind as their Straw Hat counterparts, according to Jacob Bertrand. The actor has been a part of some of Cobra Kai's most intense fight scenes, so I think he'd be a great fit for the show. I'm unsure which character he'd be best suited to play. My only request would be that he keeps the mohawk, because that hair naturally lends itself to the aesthetic of a show this anime adaptation.

It seems like Netflix actors tend to find their way into a few shows on the streamer, so I think the Batwheels alum has a decent chance of being cast at some point. Whether he'd play a major character or a minor can't be said, but I'm hoping for the former. And, while I can't think of a perfect role for him off the top of my head, I'm sure the casting directors could.

A Cobra Kai Star Is Already Rumored For One Piece

The news that Jacob Bertrand is interested in joining One Piece is interesting, especially considering the popular rumor that another Cobra Kai star has already joined the cast. A friend of Miguel Diaz actor Xolo Maridueña alleged that the celebrity was tapped to play Luffy's brother, Portgas D. Ace, which would be very exciting if Netflix ultimately confirms that.

On the off chance that's true, the streamer may be keeping the lid on the casting, because Ace's presence in the upcoming episodes of One Piece is fleeting. After all, the producers probably wouldn't want to overhype an appearance only for fans to complain later because he isn't in the season all that much. It's also possible the rumor is false, and we won't see Xolo Maridueña in the role, though I do hope that's not the case.

In any case, I hope Jacob Bertrand's dream of joining the hit fantasy show come true. So please join me in helping him to manifest a role.

As for right now, we'll have to wait and see how everything pans out with Netflix's One Piece Season 2. Those who are waiting anxiously should check out the anime, especially if they need a show to binge. With 1000+ episodes to watch before getting current, it'll keep even the most vigilant binge-watchers occupied. Also, know that Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 is set to arrive on November 15 amid the 2024 TV schedule.