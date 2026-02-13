‘It Shocks Me To Say It.’ Critics Are Surprised By Love Story, Ryan Murphy’s Take On JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette
Dive into the tragic lives of American royalty.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Ryan Murphy has given us American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Monsters and more, and for his next trick, he plans to lighten the mood a little with Love Story … or does he? The first season of Murphy’s new romance anthology centers around John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette — their chemistry, courtship and marriage up to the day of their tragic deaths. The FX series premiered on February 12 on the 2026 TV schedule, and many critics are frankly surprised at how non-exploitative it is.
Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon are the stars of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, with the nine-episode series dramatizing their romance and how it was affected by the paparazzi and media scrutiny. Critics received all but the finale, and Belen Edwards of Mashable writes that while it’s more empathetic than salacious, Love Story definitely has its moments of horror. Edwards says:
Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY rates it 3 stars out of 4, saying the series is “almost perfect,” losing steam when it turns from thoughtful to artificial by committing to the tabloid version of some events. Indeed, some fans will see Love Story as exploitative (the Kennedy family apparently does), but for a Ryan Murphy project, Lawler says this one shows a surprising amount of restraint. The critic writes:
Hope Sloop of Decider boldly calls Love Story “the first truly captivating new show of 2026,” and despite knowing this couple’s tragic ending, the critic says she physically couldn’t pull herself away from the screen and is “banging on the doors of FX” for the finale. Rather than a superficial or exploitative series, Ryan Murphy has produced “a well-intentioned and well-executed dissection of lives lived in the tabloids.” Sloop continues:
Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert says nothing in the series feels cheap. It’s less a seedy exposé of one of the most famous celebrity relationships of the 20th century and more of a study of the relationship between their public and private life. Shunyata’s review of Love Story reads:
This mystery, however, doesn’t work for Lacy Baugher Milas of AV Club, who says Love Story isn’t fun, insightful or romantic. That’s particularly disappointing because on paper, the tragic story of a couple who were basically American royalty should be a slam dunk. The critic gives it a C+, concluding:
Not everyone is going to agree, but it does seem like most of the critics are happy with the latest Ryan Murphy-produced series. From 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Love Story is Certified Fresh with 90%.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are available to stream now with a Hulu subscription. New episodes will now drop weekly at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on FX and Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.