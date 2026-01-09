Critics Have Seen His & Hers, And One Word Keeps Coming Up In Reviews Of The Netflix Thriller
Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star.
This year is set to be a big one for Jon Bernthal, with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both hitting the 2026 movie calendar — not to mention the Punisher special coming to Disney+. Tessa Thompson isn’t doing too bad herself, possibly looking at some awards love for her performance in 2025’s Hedda. First, however, the two are starring in the new Netflix limited series His & Hers, which several critics are calling “frustrating,” despite many of them really digging the show.
His & Hers consists of six episodes and is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Alice Feeney. In the thriller, Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal play an estranged couple (a journalist and detective, respectively) investigating a murder while also suspecting each other. Michael Peyton of IGN rates it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 for the chemistry between the leads that elevates the story into quite the bingeable treat. Peyton writes:
Joel Keller of Decider, meanwhile, is one of the critics frustrated by the upcoming Netflix series. While Keller agrees His & Hers is worth streaming due to the lead actors and the potential for fun twists, the episodes can be “slow-moving to a fault and frustrating as hell.” The critic continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety says Tessa Thompson turns in a “fascinating” performance, and the “bonkers” story has a way of seeping into your psyche to shift everything you thought you knew. More from the review:
However, other critics like Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert can’t get past the series’ disappointments. He rates the show 1.5 stars out of 4, saying Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson do so much to try to elevate the product, which makes it “so much more frustrating” that their efforts are wasted. Tallerico writes:
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a D+, calling it “one of the most frustrating shows of the year” and saying that not even the talented lead actors can salvage the numerous, ridiculous plot holes. Gajjar continues:
The critics all seem to agree that Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal bring their A-game to His & Hers; it’s just a question of whether or not the series overall is worth the apparent frustrations. If you want to check out the mystery thriller, all six episodes have hit the 2026 TV schedule and are available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
