'Enjoyably Ridiculous': Critics Say Lindsay Lohan Is A Bright Spot In Irish Wish, But They Aren't As Nice About The Whole Netflix Rom-Com
LiLo is back!
Fans of Lindsay Lohan and her work in the early aughts were thrilled to see her return to screens in 2022’s Falling for Christmas, and now the actress has re-teamed with that movie’s director Janeen Damian for a second Netflix rom-com — Irish Wish. Lohan seems to be having something of a renaissance, as she also made a surprise cameo in the Mean Girls musical, and critics are here for it — even if they’re pretty acidic toward her latest project as a whole.
Irish Wish, which is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription, was giving major 2000s energy in its trailer, with LiLo starring as Maddie, whose friend is marrying the man she believes to be the love of her life. While in Ireland to serve as a bridesmaid in the wedding, she wishes for true love and wakes up to find she is now the bride. Samantha Bergeson of IndieWire says that while Lindsay Lohan’s influence is felt throughout, Irish Wish lacks originality or the charisma of her previous Netflix movie. The critic gives it a C-, writing:
Coleman Spilde of The Daily Beast advises viewers to “Skip This,” and he doesn’t mince words as he calls Irish Wish a “pot of gold turds.” Lindsay Lohan is the only redeeming quality, Spilde says, in a movie that’s genuinely bad, even by streaming romantic comedy standards. LiLo deserves better, the critic says, writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety writes that Irish Wish is as formulaic as Lindsay Lohan’s previous Netflix outing, but her chemistry with Ed Speleers makes it watchable. He continues:
Mireia Mullor of Digital Spy rates the movie 2 out of 5 stars, calling it “enjoyably ridiculous,” as it embraces a worn-out romantic comedy formula and the magical silliness of past Lindsay Lohan movies like Freaky Friday and Just My Luck. Mullor continues:
Maggie Lovitt of Collider is much more forgiving of the movie as a whole, rating it a 7 out of 10. The critic agrees that no wheels are being reinvented in the rom-com space with Irish Wish, but Lindsay Lohan may have found her forever home with Netflix in what is basically a grown-up version of a Disney Channel Original Movie. Lovitt says:
There’s no question that critics love Lindsay Lohan, so even though this effort may not be up to par with her capabilities, fans will likely want to add this one to their watch lists. Irish Wish is streaming now on Netflix, and be sure to check out everything else that’s new and coming soon to Netflix. You can also take a peek at our 2024 movie schedule to see everything else that’s hitting theaters and streaming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Jeff McCobb
By Mike Reyes
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes