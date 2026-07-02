Okay, Now Ghostbusters' Jason Reitman Finally Has Me Excited About Netflix's New Show

With so much high-end horror hitting theaters this summer and beyond, one might be fooled into thinking the lineup of upcoming horror TV shows isn’t up to snuff. That’s certainly not the case, though, and Ghostbusters fans will be heading back to pre-clean-up New York City for a 2027 series that I can now finally get fully excited about, thanks to some fun new details from franchise overseer Jason Reitman & Co.

Ghostbusters: Night Shift will be available to stream via Netflix subscription later this year, and we now know a lot more about the vibes, the humor balance, the setting and more. To the point where my innate base-level glee for the project has blossomed into a full-on “gimme gimme gimme” desire to watch the whole thing immediately. In part because the series isn’t attempting to strike out into unfamiliar territory, but is rather a bridge of sorts connecting the OG films to the modern era. Jason Reitman told THR:

Night Shift is very specifically set within the larger context of the Ghostbusters stories. You’ll be able to watch the movies, come into the show, watch more movies and never miss a beat. It all links up.

Reitman is executive producing the animated Night Shift series alongside Afterlife and Frozen Empire co-writer Gil Kenan, who also helmed the latter. Dan Aykroyd is also an EP, with animator Ben Hibon and Daily Show vet Elliott Kalan serving as showrunners. The animation team behind Stranger Things: Tales from '85 was tasked with putting this series together as well, and the first-look images appear very crisp.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

As far as the impetus behind the new project, Jason Reitman said it was birthed during the creative process for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which helped save the franchise when it was released in 2021. Essentially the same question that sparked that movie's existence was broadened, and thus opened up a new chapter in the timeline that's ripe for exploration. As he put it:

We gave ourselves a mystery to solve. We thought of this young girl who found a proton pack in a barn, and we were trying to figure out who she was, how’d she wind up there, how did this proton pack get there. Wait a second, what about that whole decade in between? What happened in the ’90s? That was the birth of this show.

Interestingly enough, Reitman and Kenan seem to purposefully avoid getting into specifics when it comes to who the characters are that we'll be watching. It's confirmed that the main group are "in their early 20s," which presumably means they're the second wave of Ghostbusters who were trained by the core foursome of Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston. One has to assume that one or more of that group will be in the mix, even if the O.G. actors may not be voicing them. (Also, more Janine, please!)