Lady Gaga’s Baby’s Birth Was A Big Secret, To The Point ‘People Close To Her Felt Completely Blindsided’
Just how many people were in the know?
Lady Gaga has been known to make headlines, but much of that has to do with her musical and acting-related endeavors. Fans of the entertainer were seemingly unprepared when it was reported this past week that she welcomed a child with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. Next to nothing is known regarding specifics about the baby, including its sex and when it was born. And, while the general public may have been surprised, it’s been claimed that some people in the Wednesday alum’s inner circle were allegedly “blindsided,” too.
The 40-year-old multi-hyphenate, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was spotted out and about in Northern California just days ago, at which point she was seen with Polansky (42) and their baby in tow. Over the last several months, the Grammy winner has kept a relatively low profile and, in hindsight, it’s believed that the baby is the reason for that. Several individuals spoke to Rob Shuter about the matter for his Naughty But Nice substack and, per one insider, Gaga went to great lengths to keep the news under wraps:
According to Shuter’s report, Gaga’s decision to shroud the baby news in secrecy wasn’t due to a desire to generate headlines. Instead, she and Polansky reportedly wanted to protect the moment they welcomed their first child together. Still, another insider claims that while the “Hold My Hand” singer’s pals weren’t upset, they were supposedly still taken aback:
This information should all be taken with a grain of salt, though the notion of Lady Gaga wanting her privacy does track with what’s known about her. Historically, she’s sought to keep her personal life to herself. It’s only on rare occasions that Gaga shares brief insights into her home life as well as the rare anecdote about her friends and others in her orbit. A third source also doubled down on the method actress’ desire to keep her life private:
While speculation swirls around Gaga on different occasions, she rarely, if ever, addresses chatter. This situation, of course, is quite different, considering there was no baby speculation swirling around her until paparazzi saw her in public. Regardless of how those closest to her may or may not feel about being unaware of the baby, Gaga’s secrecy tactics were seemingly successful.
It’s unclear what lies ahead for Lady Gaga in the immediate future from a professional standpoint. At the risk of being presumptuous, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if she continued to revel in her downtime with her new baby. So here’s to congratulating Gaga and Michael Polansky on their bundle of joy and hoping they get the level of privacy they seek at this time.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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