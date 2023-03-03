Daisy Jones And The Six: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

When it comes to some of the most recent book-to-screen adaptations , I can name a fair few that have become my favorite. From the Netflix hit, Shadow and Bone , to the Enola Holmes novels that became movies , but today, we’re going to talk about Daisy Jones and the Six. The book, based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, has been adapted into a miniseries – and hopefully, is going to end up becoming one of the best shows on Amazon Prime.

The story follows a fictional band in the crazy time that was the 1970s music scene, presented in almost a documentary style where it shows background information, behind the scenes shots and interviews with “band members.” The book was quite popular and now, everyone is eager to see the show. But, who is whom in the Daisy Jones and the Six cast? Here is where you might have seen everyone before.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones)

First up on the list we have Riley Keough, who plays the titular character, Daisy Jones, in Daisy Jones and the Six. Keough has been in a variety of movies that you might have recognized her from, ones that have been around for years. Some of her most prominent parts were in films such as The Runaways, The Good Doctor, Magic Mike, American Honey, It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky ( alongside Sebastian Stan ), The House That Jack Built, The Lodge, The Devil All The Time, and more. She was also a part of the Mad Max: Fury Road cast.

In terms of television, Keough had a major role in the show, The Girlfriend Experience, but most recently, she was a part of the cast of The Terminal List, which was recently renewed . This will be her latest television work and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)

When I think of a book-to-screen adaptation, I always think of Sam Claflin, and here he is playing Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones and the Six. To me, I’ve always thought of Finnick Odair from The Hunger Games franchise when I hear Sam Claflin’s name, but he’s been in plenty of other awesome movies that you might recognize him from.

He’s starred in films such as Me Before You (alongside Secret Invasion cast member Emilia Clarke), Love, Rosie, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Adrift, The Nightingale, Enola Holmes, Every Breath You Take, and more. On television, Claflin had a main role in the later seasons of the popular show, Peaky Blinders, and was also in shows such as White Heat, Any Human Heart, and The Pillars of the Earth .

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne)

Next up on the list is Camila Morrone, who plays Camila Dunne in the new series. Compared to some of her castmates, Morrone is pretty new to the world of television, with her only role so far being a guest role on the show, Love Advent. However, she’s been in a few films before her part in the Amazon miniseries.

These include Never Goin’ Back, Death Wish, Valley Girl, Gonzo Girl, and Mickey and the Bear. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her on television after her part in Daisy Jones and the Six.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Will Harrison (Graham Dunne)

Moving on, we take a look at Will Harrison, who portrays Graham Dunne in Daisy Jones and the Six. Like Morrone, Harrison is decently new to the world of Hollywood. He had a guest role on the show, Madam Secretary, and also had a role in the film This Is A Film About My Mother, but other than that, this is his first major role in a miniseries. It’ll be exciting to see where he goes from here.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko)

Suki Waterhouse portrays Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones and the Six, and has appeared in a variety of movies and television series prior to her role. With films, she appeared in the Divergent franchise , specifically Insurgent, as well as The Bad Batch, Love, Rosie, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Girl Who Invented Kissing, Assassination Nation, the video game adaptation Detective Pikachu, Billionaire Boys Club, and more.

She also had guest roles on television shows such as Material Girl and Into the Dark, as well as a part on The White Princess miniseries.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree)

Next up is Josh Whitehouse, who portrays Eddie Roundtree. Whitehouse has appeared in a few movies before that you might recognize him from. He was in The Knight Before Christmas, a fun little Netflix Christmas romantic comedy with Vanessa Hudgens, but he was also in the movies Northern Soul, Valley Girl, Modern Life is Rubbish, and The Receptionist.

Whitehouse also had a main role on the television series, Poldark, and a guest role on the series, Rhyme Time Town.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes)

Sebastian Chacon portrays Warren Rhodes, and he’s been in plenty of television shows that you might recognize him from. He has had guest roles in several series including Mr. Robot, the underrated series The Get Down, Madam Secretary, Deception, the Ryan Murphy-created show, Pose, Narcos, Elementary, The Code, and others. He also had a role in the spinoff series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Chacon also appeared in the films Under Pressure, Puzzle, Angelfish, and Emergency.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Nabiyah Be (Simone)

Nabiyah Be portrays Simone in the new show, and this is actually her first major television role. Her only credit thus far was a small part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Panther, but other than that, this will be her big-break in television and film.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Tom Wright (Teddy Price)

Last but not least is Tom Wright, who portrays Teddy Price. Wright is an actor who has been around for a long time, so he’s had roles in plenty of movies and television shows – almost too many to count in one article. His highlights for movies include Underground USA, Reversal of Fortune, Palmetto, Handyman’s Curse, Runaway Island, Honeydripper, The Imposter, Chasing Ghosts, Troop Beverly Hills, and so many more.

Wright also had roles in shows such as Martial Law, Extreme, Granite Flats, and had a recurring role on Station 19.