Dancing With The Stars’ Emma Slater Shares Fun Posts After Her Co-Star Announced Her Pregnancy

Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney+for Season 31, marking a first for the series, though some couples have more to celebrate from the move than others! The competition series seems to be having a sort of baby boom, as multiple pro dancers have either just given birth or are currently pregnant. Now Daniella Karagach can be added to that list, and Emma Slater is getting in on the fun with some new posts.

Daniella Karagach took to Instagram recently to share the news that she and her husband, fellow DWTS dancer Pasha Pashkov, are expecting. She posted a sweet photo of her and her hubby holding a little shoe, letting her followers know that Baby Pashkov will be arriving in May 2023. Fans and fellow pros alike were quick to take to the comments to share their well wishes, while co-star Emma Slater took a different route by posting some pretty fun photos.

Emma Slater showed her support for her friend and colleague on her Instagram Stories by sharing pictures from Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which can be watched on Disney+ with a subscription. Daniella Karagach knew she was pregnant well ahead of the announcement, as People reveals that she got the good news on the season's premiere day, but no one else knew... obviously aside from Pasha Pashkov. Slater decided to celebrate the news with a BTS picture from DWTS:

Slater's message was definitely funny, although her emoji choice suggests that she was feeling emotional as well. She then quickly posted a similar picture on her Instagram Stories, making note that there aren’t five people in the photo, but six since one pro is photobombing:

Dancing with a bun in the oven doesn’t seem easy, but Karagach pulled it off so well that nobody could tell from watching her. Slater is just one of the many pros who are happy for Karagach and Pashkov, as proven by the comment section on the mom-to-be's Instagram announcement.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are just the latest DWTS pros to announce their pregnancy. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting a baby boy, while Witney Carson revealed her pregnancy during the semi-finals of Season 31. Meanwhile, Sharna Burgess and boyfriend/former partner Brian Austin Green welcomed their son over the summer, and Megan Fox has even met him.

Since Dancing With the Stars is on hiatus and Season 32 is set to be part of the 2023 TV schedule, it’s unknown whether or not Karagach will return, but it may depend on when the show will return. It’s also possible she’ll choose to sit out the season altogether, but anything can happen, especially since the dancing show has already seen some exits. As for now, she’s likely just focusing on bringing a new life into the world with her husband.

Congrats to Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov on the happy news!