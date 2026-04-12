After Daredevil: Born Again Fans Thought The Show Dropped A Wild MCU Cameo, Marvel TV Boss Shared A Great Reaction

Major spoilers for the fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, “Gloves Off,” lie ahead.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been firing on all cylinders amid its run on the 2026 TV schedule, building on the mythology laid out by its Netflix predecessor while also forging a path of its own. This season has also offered up a few links to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans believed they saw one during the fourth episode. Many were under the impression that a powerful character made a cameo, and many seem quite excited. Well, now, Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum is weighing in with the perfect response.

The fourth episode of Born Again’s second season features the (bloody) return of Benjamin “Bullseye” Pointdexter as well as a tragic twist for Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. Following Fisk’s charity boxing match, Pointdexter crashes the proceedings and Vanessa (Fisk’s wife) shoots him as the assassin throws a glass trinket. Fisk shatters that ornament with his newly won title belt, and a shard gets lodged in Vanessa’s head, causing her to bleed out. Daredevil (who’s also present) launches himself out of a window with Bullseye.

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DD then chases Dex down the street. It’s during that shot that viewers can see what appears to be the silhouette of Uatu a.k.a. The Watcher, through the shattered window at Fogwell’s Gym. Fans then took to the web to claim they’d seen the all-powerful, multiversal being. After the fact, Winderbaum – Marvel’s head of streaming, TV and animation – took to Instagram to share a photo of the specific shot as well as a two-word reaction. Take a look:

A post shared by Brad Winderbaum (@winderfull) A photo posted by on

So it would seem that Winderbaum is indeed confirming fans’ theories, and the comments section is filled with enthusiastic replies. It’s true that MCU movies and shows (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription) maintain a firm level of interconnectedness. However, even I wouldn’t have imagined that Uatu would make a cameo of sorts in a live-action show, let alone Born Again.

For those who need a refresher, the Watcher is an interdimensional being tasked with overseeing events throughout the vast multiverse. A long-established character within the comics, the hero made his MCU debut in the animated series What If…? and, like his comic book counterpart, he initially aimed not to interfere with events. Yet the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) totally changed his tune by the end of the show’s three-season run.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

As for the Daredevil: Born Again cameo, someone could definitely argue that it’s a coincidence and that the set design perfectly aligned to create Uatu’s outline. However, there’s also reason to dispute that claim, given the content of the episode. The injury to Vanessa Fisk signifies a major moment in the MCU, and those are the occasions on which the Watcher typically pokes his large head into various universes. So it seems he wanted to witness what could be a turning point for Matt Murdock and co.

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I’m honestly eager to see the Watcher make a true appearance in a live-action MCU production and, for me, it feels like he’d be a shoo-in for Avengers: Doomsday. Time will tell what lies ahead in regard to Uatu’s next major appearance but, in the meantime, I love that Winderbaum took the time to confirm the Born Again cameo.

Those eager to see the fallout from the most recent episode of Daredevil: Born Again should turn in for the next installment, which hits Disney+ this coming Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.