Wonder Man Season 2 Has Been Announced, But Fans Are Using The Opportunity To Beg For Other Renewals

Back in January, Wonder Man premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, arriving close to four full years after its existence was revealed to the public. Initially, this MCU offering starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley was conceived as a miniseries, but no longer. Marvel Studios has announced that Wonder Man Season 2 is in the works, and while that’s obviously good news for the fans who enjoyed those first eight episodes, there are others who are using this news to beg that other MCU shows be renewed as well.

As far as Wonder Man goes, Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley will, of course, reprising Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively, and creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest have also returned for scripting duties and more. Beyond that, no other details were revealed, though that’s hardly surprising for an upcoming Marvel TV show so far off. But then, if you go into the comments section of the Instagram post announcing Wonder Man Season 2, you’ll see plenty of fans going to bat for MCU shows whose fates still remain in limbo:

"How does this happen but not Hawkeye?" - @snaps_by_hawkguy

"Moon Knight deserved season 2 button 👉" - @theo.andrew8

"What About The Punisher Season 3?" - @ojusticeirobr_

"They're renewing this series, but not Moon Knight or Hawkeye 😑" - @edits_marvel_.and

"It's fantastic but Moon knight S2 😢" - @the__beyonder_

To be fair, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is both appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July and has a Disney+ subscription-exclusive special coming out around the same time. So while I understand why some still want the Punisher series from the Marvel Netflix days to be revived, I would personally substitute that option with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. I want to see more of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall, even more so after hearing Maslany joke about turning down Avengers: Doomsday.

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However, I also agree that Moon Knight and Hawkeye deserve second seasons, especially the former. I maintain Moon Knight is the most standalone MCU project yet, as you could easily watch it without any knowledge of this superhero franchise and not be lost. It would be great if Oscar Isaac not only reprised Marc Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley, but also in a story that was more closely connected to the wider MCU.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Subscribe to Disney+ if you want to watch Wonder Man, Moon Knight, Hawkeye or any of the other MCU shows. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

As for Hawkeye Season 2, Jeremy Renner is optimistic it will eventually happen. But as things currently stand, we have no update on what’s happening with Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. At least in the latter’s case though, she was approached by Kamala Khan at the end of The Marvels about forming a tea, so hopefully that bodes well for seeing the Young Avengers someday.

For now, though, I’m delighted to hear that Wonder Man Season 2 is happening, and look forward to seeing how the events of the Season 1 finale are followed up on. But it’ll be a while until that curtain is pulled back, whereas the next MCU TV show, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, will premiere on Disney+ tomorrow. So see you in the future, Simon, but also welcome back, Matt Murdock!