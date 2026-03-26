Daredevil Fans Are Asking The Same Hilarious Bullseye Questions I Was After The Season 2 Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 episode "The Northern Star." Stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Daredevil: Born Again is back on Disney+ for Season 2, and it was a thriller of an opener. I was captivated by Matthew Lillard's performance as Mr. Charles, and I'm eager to see what's ahead when Jessica Jones arrives, but there's something else on my mind after the Season 2 premiere.

"The Northern Star" ended with Matt Murdock looking like his run as Daredevil was at an end, until all of Fisk's task force men in the room were killed by projectiles from outside. While I initially assumed Matt received an assist from Frank Castle, a knife planted in front of the hero revealed it was actually Bullseye who saved him. As much as my head was spinning from the reveal that one of his enemies saved him, @BULLSEYESOLOS on X echoed my thoughts perfectly as I wondered the same as the credits rolled:

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The way Matt wouldn’t even be able to read what Dex wrote on the knife, so Dex just did it for vibes.

While Dex's message was helpful for revealing the twist to the viewers at home, I also wondered if Matt would catch on in between now and the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again. Did Cherry have to read it to him after he was untied? Did he leave the scene and have no idea it was there? Maybe he collected it and Karen told him later?

There are a lot of theories over on X, with some challenging the idea that Matt couldn't see the message Bullseye left on the knife. Others are more hung up with how he had a knife that said that in the first place, as well as other things:

Yes, he can, it’s carved - @Nuuqpy

“Did you see what I wrote on the knife? Who am I kidding, of course you didn’t” - @fabio_supesj

He was carving the words in whilst Cherry was getting the crap beaten out of him 😭 @m1rdock

He doesn't know DD is blind cause he didn't know Matt is DD - @gene_parkerrr

So Dex is casually stalking Matt all the time??? #hmmm - @Seelenaire

These are all great questions, and I have to pose another one. If Bullseye had enough time to step in and save the day, why didn't he do it sooner? He could've saved Matt a good deal of pummeling, not to mention poor Cherry who seemed to be suffering some medical event with his spiked heart-rate. Or was it specifically the unmasking itself that made him act?

Jokes aside, there are some big questions I have about Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again. As the comments mentioned above, he's clearly following Daredevil, but then again, that wouldn't be so weird if he were up to some villainous revenge plot. What makes it weird is that he just acted as Matt's guardian angel, which is a strange way to treat someone who threw you off a building for killing his friend.

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I'm not sure why he'd be motivated to work with Daredevil, and if he'd even want his help. If Charlie Cox, the actor, is still emotional about Foggy's death, I think it's fair to say the character he's playing still hasn't forgiven the villain for what he's done. I assume we'll learn more as the season goes on, unless of course, Matt left the scene completely oblivious that he was helped by Bullseye.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and for those hoping to keep up with Daredevil: Born Again as Season 2 kicks off. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Daredevil: Born Again drops new episodes on Disney+ on Tuesdays. Wilson Bethel did tease that Bullseye would be different in Season 2, so I'm eager to see what that means as the season continues.