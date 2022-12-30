Dave Bautista Had A WWE Surprise For Rian Johnson, And The Glass Onion Director's Reaction Was A+

Actor Dave Bautista is one of the greatest success stories of what happens when a wrestler crosses over into the world of acting. His latest role is the new movie release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and he brings in a fair share of laughs proving yet again that he's a fantastic actor.

So it’s only fitting that, through a behind-the-scenes clip on the set of the Knives Out sequel, Bautista rewarded his director Rian Johnson with a WWE surprise that prompted an A+ reaction. Shared by Dave Bautista through his TikTok profile, the clip from the Knives Out sequel’s production is something that wrestling fans are going to geek out over.

Strutting into the room with a bit of Saliva’s “I Walk Alone” playing, Bautista’s inner showman came out with an authentic WWE title belt. Gifting this item to Johnson, the entire event led to a beautiful speech. Heartwarming message aside, there's also a bit of manliness afoot in this congratulatory video, which you can see below:

Nailing the cocky swagger of his in ring persona, right down to the usage of his own theme music, Dave Bautista’s bravado was reciprocated once Rian Johnson got that belt. Pretending to challenge his Glass Onion actor to whatever macho shenanigans could arise, it’s pretty much the only way a person can naturally react to getting such a gift.

It's also fitting that in his own way, Johnson gave the former wrestler his own treasure, as this latest project is another in the line of adventures that has helped the WWE vet hone his acting skills. The actor's gratitude for this experience really kicked in through the next part of the video.

Bautista shifted gears to address the director and crew, humbly thanking them for their efforts in making the movie happen. Those thanks, and the belt gifted to Rian Johnson, have become even more appropriate after Glass Onion’s smash Netflix debut made the film one of the most successful of 2022. If only the streaming studio handed out victory belts for such an occasion.

While there’s certainly an A+ rule against previous Knives Out suspects returning , this beautiful moment from the set is enough to hope that Rian Johnson might make a slight exception for the former WWE star. At the very least, these two collaborators should return to the ring again for a future project, even if it’s outside of Benoit Blanc’s jurisdiction. It’s only fair, because if Johnson is a true sport, he’ll allow Bautista a chance to challenge him for the return of that belt.