Dave Bautista's My Spy Is Getting A Sequel, And The First New Cast Members Have Been Announced

Dave Bautista may be having difficulty getting cast in rom-coms, but it looks like his career in straight comedies is doing pretty well. His movie My Spy which was one of the first major projects to make the leap from theatrical release to streaming after theatres closed due to the pandemic is getting a sequel, and production is ramping up as the first new cast members will be announced.

According to The Wrap, Anna Faris, Craig Robinson, and Flula Borg are all set to join the upcoming sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City for Amazon. They will join Bautista along with returning stars Chloe Coleman, Kristen Shaal, and Ken Jeong. Exactly who the new cast members will be playing has not been revealed, but the plot will see Bautista’s character return to chaperone the choir trip of his pint-sized pal from the first movie (Colemen) only to discover a plot against the CIA chief played by Jeong.

The original film saw Bautista’s character go undercover to watch over a little girl (Coleman), but the kid discovers what’s going on and blackmails the CIA agents watching her to let her help out. My Spy was set to be released in theaters the same week that most U.S. theaters closed down due to the global pandemic.

As with many of the movies released around that time, the project was sold to a streaming platform, in this case, My Spy became a Prime Video original movie. It seems that the response to the film was quite good as a My Spy sequel was previously announced and is now moving forward. Bautista himself was also a strong supporter of the film publicly, so he's likely as happy as anybody to see the sequel happening.

As one of the few people who saw My Spy in theaters, at a press screening prior to the theatrical release being canceled, I thought it was a fun movie, and it showed that Dave Bautista has solid comedic chops. The sequel should be equally entertaining. Bautista is coming off one of his most successful dramatic roles, with the actor's performance being widely praised in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Interestingly, the announcement of the new cast members also teases that the My Spy sequel will include some romance in the plot. While it’s unclear if that specifically means Dave Bautista, if he does get a love interest, perhaps that will be enough to get other studios to give him a shot in a real romantic comedy. The actor has recently lamented that it’s one particular genre of film that he has yet to be offered and he’s clearly interested. And a lot of fans would apparently like to see it as well.