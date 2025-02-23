There’s A Wild Rumor Running Around About Justin Bieber And The Kardashians, But I Honestly Wouldn’t Hate It If It Came True

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been affiliated with the Kardashian-Jenners for years — from Kendall breaking laws with Hailey at pilates and Kylie getting involved in “Eyebrowgate” to rumors about hookups between Kourtney and Justin. Now, it sounds like Kris Jenner might want to make the connection more official. There’s a wild rumor that the momager wants Justin to join The Kardashians, and I honestly don’t hate the idea.

The Kardashians Season 6 premiered recently on the 2025 TV schedule, but rumors that the show could be facing cancellation amidst Kim Kardashian’s ever-growing number of commitments has allegedly been plaguing the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family. According to a source for RadarOnline, Kris Jenner sees a mutually beneficial opportunity in bringing Justin Bieber onto the show. The alleged insider said:

Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is struggling, and she wants to help – but she's also got an agenda. She's drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings.

Justin Bieber has hinted on social media about struggles he’s faced over the past year, posting about faith and the “enemy” sent to destroy and steal. His past friendship with P. Diddy began making headlines again when the music mogul was arrested in September, and he hasn’t been able to escape rumors that he and wife Hailey are experiencing troubles in paradise.

According to Radar’s source, Kris Jenner thinks that she can help the longtime family friend, while he would provide a boost to The Kardashians’ ratings. The insider continued:

She is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need. Yes, she wants to help Justin. But first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates.

It’s kind of gross to think that Kris Jenner might be using someone’s personal struggles to boost ratings for her family’s series, but as for Justin Bieber possibly joining the “cast,” I kind of like that idea. I’m sure fans would love to see him getting some parenting advice from Kris or taking his wife to get dinner with Kendall and Kylie.

While Hailey Bieber made a cameo on Season 1 of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), Justin Bieber has never appeared on either of the family’s reality shows. He and Kourtney Kardashian, however, made guest appearances as themselves on the same 2020 episode of Dave.

We can’t be sure how concerned Kris Jenner actually is that Kim Kardashian’s movie career will hurt the show, but we do know that Justin Bieber has been fighting public scrutiny about issues in his life for some months now. Maybe using his friends’ series to clear up a few things on his own terms isn’t such a bad idea.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll just have to wait and see, but until then, new episodes of The Kardashians drop each Thursday on Hulu.