Hailey Bieber Threw Shade After TikTok Alleged Trouble In Paradise Between Her And Justin Bieber: 'You're Not Well, And It's OK'

Weeks after the internet thought Justin Bieber sent ex Selena Gomez a cryptic message following her engagement announcement, Hailey Bieber is defending claims there is trouble in their marriage. As readers seek out celebrity drama ahead of the start of the 2025 TV schedule, Mrs. Bieber is going on the offensive and telling fans they are "not well."

TikToker Sloan Hooks went viral recently after making a video alleging that the Biebers did not spend the holidays together. The influencer pointed to story updates from Hailey Bieber showing she was vacationing with friends in the Carribean, and Justin posted a story with song lyrics implying he just wanted to have casual hookups.

The video only took a day to amass 500k likes and close to 100k shares, and apparently, it caught Hailey Bieber's attention as well. Here's what she seemingly shared in response to the speculation on her Instagram Stories via @popchisme:

Bieber's message does not confirm or deny any rumors about trouble in her relationship with her husband, but seems to be telling the internet they're reading too far into things. Hailey Bieber did not post any other context or officially address the speculation, so I assume that's all she has to say.

Based on the 2024 headlines about the couple, I think Justin Bieber and his wife have had a good year. The couple announced her pregnancy with an artsy video in May, and there were already reports about the singer being a great dad after their son, Jack Blues, was born in August.

At the same time, it seems like Justin Bieber has struggled since the arrest of his former friend Sean Combs. The pop star wrote a message not long ago about faith, and maybe that message was meant to speak to all the issues in his life at the moment and not just limited to what's happening with Diddy. Could he also be making a vague statement about his marriage?

Everything is possible in the realm of speculation, but if Hailey Bieber openly tells people they're "not well," I think it's worth considering the rumors and speculation are largely overblown. For example, there's a scenario where this vacation she allegedly took was planned for months, and the shady lyrics posted by Bieber were just entirely unrelated. It's also possible the rumors are right on the money, and the former Baldwin is just posting a message in hopes people don't dig any deeper into the situation.

We can only wait and see as we head into 2025 alongside the Biebers and watch for any headlines they may make in the new year. Of course, CinemaBlend is also watching and reporting on all the biggest headlines to open up the year, so keep an eye on what's coming in movies, television, and entertainment.