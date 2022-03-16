Deep Water Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' Sexy Thriller
By Heidi Venable published
After multiple delays, Deep Water premieres March 18 on Hulu.
Audiences have been waiting a long time for Deep Water, the sexy psychological thriller starring former couple Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. Directed by Adrian Lyne, who took a 20-year hiatus from directing after his last film, Unforgiven, we got serious Gone Girl vibes from Deep Water’s trailer. Critics have screened the film, and the reviews are in to give us a better idea of what to expect when the movie hits Hulu on March 18.
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas star as married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen, who indulge in voyeurism … but then their games turn fatal. One of Melinda’s admirers ends up dead, but was he killed in self-defense? Deep Water started filming way back in November 2019 but suffered a number of delays due to the pandemic, leading 20th Century Studios to pull its theatrical release and send the project to Hulu. Moviegoers have been excited to see the film that brought Affleck and De Armas together (pre-Bennifer reunion), but was it worth the wait? Let’s see what the critics had to say:
Starting with our own CinemaBlend review, Eric Eisenberg rates Deep Water 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying despite a fascinating performance by Ana De Armas as the wholly unlikeable Melinda, the payoff to the tension buildup lacks satisfaction.
Alonso Duralde of The Wrap, however, calls the movie "pleasurably trashy," but admits that the questions are more interesting than the answers.
Rupesh Nair of IGN rated the movie a "Mediocre" 5 out of 10, saying Deep Water is neither thrilling nor sensual, despite Adrian Lyne being considered a king of the genre:
David Rooney of THR says Deep Water suffers from lethargic pacing, making it ideal for the streaming, because the audience can “check your Twitter feed, do Wordle, go online shopping, hell, probably make a grilled cheese sandwich” without falling behind. The critic argues the film might have been more interesting focused around Ana De Armas’ character:
Mike Ryan of Uproxx says he enjoyed Deep Water way more than he thought he would, especially given that the movie doesn't make any sense. It's so shamelessly sleazy, Ryan says, he found himself applauding at home at things he found hilarious.
If you’re intrigued to see how this sexy thriller plays out, Deep Water will be available for streaming with a Hulu subscription on Friday, March 18. You can also check out some of the other best movies on Hulu, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming up soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
