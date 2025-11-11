Wednesday’s Catherine Zeta-Jones Wants Danny DeVito To Guest Star, And She Has The Perfect Role In Mind

Streaming TV’s kookiest and spookiest family returned to audiences earlier in the 2025 TV schedule, and Wednesday’s second season retained the series’ distinction as one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, leaving audiences with mysteries to ponder. It’s no mystery that this Addams-filled series has delivered some high-profile guest stars so far, and Catherine Zeta-Jones namechecked It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Danny DeVito as someone she wants to join the show in a future season.

The Morticia Addams portrayer doesn’t just want DeVito in the mix as a blue-sky hope, but rather with a particular idea in mind that sounds downright perfect. Assuming he’d be interested, that is.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for Wednesday’s weekend FYC event, where she reunited with Jenna Ortega and others, the Chicago vet went so far as to question why the Taxi actor hadn’t already been hired for the upcoming horror TV show’s past seasons. As she put it:

I have to say, I don’t know how Danny DeVito hasn’t been cast already. Because Danny, I know; my husband was roommates with Danny. I was with him for our birthday in New York in September. I was like, ‘Why isn’t Danny DeVito in Wednesday?’

That's a sage question that'll no doubt have the world's greatest thinkers rapt for eons, right alongside "Who watches the Watchmen?" "Who wrote the book of love?" and "What, me worry?" Why isn't Danny DeVito in Wednesday, indeed?

(Image credit: FXX)

When it came to choosing which character he'd be best to play, Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't exactly struggle to come up with an option, and it's a banger. In her words:

Cousin Itt. He’s going to kill me for that! He’s like, ‘Yeah, okay, they’re gonna cast me and put hair all over my face! Thanks for suggesting that Catherine.’ Imagine Danny DeVito as Cousin Itt. That’d be so cool.

Hells yes it would be cool to see Danny DeVito popping up on Wednesday as a giant pile of hair. He's obviously closer to the right height for it than a lot of other actors, and given all of the wacky shit that he's gotten invested in on It's Always Sunny, I don't foresee it being too huge a deal for him to wear a hair-suit from head to toe. Although if it water gets on it, or if DeVito drops a condiment-filled sandwhich inside the suit, that presents a less than perfect scenario. Rule #1 with hair suits should be "Don't get them wet or eat condiment-filled sandwiches in there."

For as pefect as this sounds in many ways, there would definitely be a couple of major setbacks if DeVito played Cousin Itt. For one, we wouldn't get to hear the actor's vocal performance, since the Addams character only speaks in high-pitched noices, somewhat like The Muppet's Beaker. Second, we wouldn't get to see DeVito's physical performing talents in the clearest of ways, given that his head would presumably be blocked from sight.

So if Wednesday's co-creators are interested in keeping Cousin Itt exactly the same as he was in years past, there are probably other actors to bring into it who aren't so iconic as DeVito. On the flip side, if the writers have a way to introduce Cousin Itt without him being completely covered in hair, that could work as well.

While we're at it, if Steve Buscemi's Season 2 headmaster is out, let's bring in Zeta-Jones' hubby Michael Douglas to run things with an iron grip. Or maybe he can play Cousin Itt, and DeVito can run things at Nevermore.

The first two seasons of Wednesday can be streamed in full via Netflix subscription.