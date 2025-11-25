Dexter: Resurrection Showrunner Reveals When Season 2 Will Begin Filming (And I’m Surprised It’s Taking So Long)

Dexter: Original Sin may not be moving forward with a second season, but Dexter: Resurrection is. The Dexter sequel series was renewed for Season 2 in October, a month after Season 1 wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule. The finale brought some cliffhangers and questions, but it might be a while until the second season is here, as the showrunner revealed when Season 2 will begin filming, and I’m shocked it’s taking so long.

When Dexter: Resurrection began streaming via Paramount+ subscription over the summer, it became an instant hit. So much so that, in the midst of Paramount Global's merger with Skydance, it was revealed that the company wanted to put focus on Resurrection rather than the prequel series, so it was only a matter of time before the renewal was official. Via Dexter Daily, executive producer and showrunner Clyde Phillips shared on The Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast how long the writers will need to complete the scripts.

Roughly five months.

The writers’ room officially opened on October 6, meaning that if the show stays on track, this would take them through March 2026, as the outlet pointed out. Additionally, Phillips confirmed that filming begins on April 13. It’s unknown when Season 2 is expected to premiere, but it can be assumed that fans won’t be getting it until 2027, though it’s possible that it will come in late 2026.

Dexter: Resurrection lived up to its name and became an instant hit when it premiered, so it’s a surprise that it’s going to take so long for filming to start. Of course, it takes time to crank out scripts, but the fact that it sounds like they’re not going to start filming until the writing process is done is definitely a disappointment, since the wait will be long. Especially following the Season 1 finale, fans are probably as anxious as ever for the next part of this story, so it’s shocking that they’re not moving faster on it.

That being said, some shows take longer than others to come out, regardless of how popular it is. Since things seem to be on track for Dexter: Resurrection, it’s possible that it might even start filming earlier than April 13. If anything, the wait for Season 2 will be worth it, even if it will be a very long time. At the very least, the writers’ room has been open for a little over a month, so fans know that the work is just getting started.

Check out a recap of Season 1 while waiting for more updates about Season 2.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Recap 💉 - YouTube Watch On

I wish that it didn’t take so long for the new season to start filming, but that only means that they’re taking extra care of it to make sure that Season 2 is going to be a great one. Plus, once the holidays are here, time will start to move quickly. That’s the hope.