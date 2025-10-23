Ryan Murphy's Monster Is Returning For Season 4, And I'm Already Scared (In A Good Way)

Producer Ryan Murphy’s next Monster season, which will be available with a Netflix subscription, will be all about the notorious 19th-century murderer Lizzie Borden. So far, the series has had seasons about Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez Brothers, and, most recently, serial killer Ed Gein. It seems like we’re going further and further back in time with infamous killers, and what has me so excited (and scared) about next season is that I only know a little bit about Borden and her crime. However, here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

When Will Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Premiere?

We don’t have a premiere date yet, but Netflix has confirmed that production of the show is currently ongoing. That means it won’t be part of the 2025 TV schedule, but there’s a decent chance we’ll see it sometime in the next 12-15 months.

The third season of the show, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, dropped on the streamer in September of 2025, about a year after Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Season one, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, came out in September 2022. So, looking towards September or October 2026 seems like a good guess.

Who Is Starring In The Lizzie Borden Story?

The cast of Monster Season 4 is a mix of Ryan Murphy vets and newcomers to the producer's project. There are even a couple of actors returning from Season 3 about Ed Gein.

Ella Beatty

Like a lot of his shows, Murphy has shown he loves to work with actors he’s worked with before. Following that, Lizzie Borden will be portrayed by Ella Beatty. She appeared in Murphy’s show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. She most recently appeared in the A24 film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, co-starring Conan O’Brien and Rose Byrne.

Charlie Hunnam

Also returning to work with Murphy is Charlie Hunnam. He starred in Season 3 of Monster, as the titular Ed Gein, earning rave reviews for his portrayal of the terrifying Wisconsin killer and grave robber. He is slated to play Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden, who was one of the two people Lizzie was accused of murdering (along with her stepmother).

Rebecca Hall

Lizzie’s stepmother will be played by Rebecca Hall. She is best known for playing Vicky in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She’s also a part of the great cast of the upcoming 2025 movie, Ella McCay, from director James L. Brooks.

Vicky Krieps

Another returning cast member from Season 3 of Monster is Vicky Krieps. Krieps, who played the monstrous German war criminal Ilse Koch in The Ed Gein Story, will be playing the Borden’s maid, Bridget Sullivan. The character was played by Kristen Stewart in 2018’s Lizzie, and was a key witness at Borden’s trial, where Lizzie was acquitted of the gruesome murders.

Billie Lourd

American Horror Story veteran Billie Lourd is set to play Emma Borden, Lizzie’s older sister. Lourde has worked with Murphy in seven seasons of the Horror Story series, including as Linda Kasabian in an episode about the Manson Family, among other characters in the series.

Jessica Barden

English actress Jessica Barden will star as early 20th-century film star Nance O'Neil, who was a close friend of Lizzie Borden after they met a few years after she was acquitted. There have long been rumors that she and Borden were in a romantic relationship at the time, so it will be interesting to see how the show addresses that. In 2018’s Lizzie, Borden and her maid were depicted as lovers.

What Will The Show Be About?

This one seems pretty straightforward. In 1892, Lizzie Borden’s father and stepmother were found murdered, having been attacked with an axe. The trial that followed in 1893 was one of the most sensational of its day, one of many called “the trial of the century” over the years. Unlike Dahmer or Gein, this isn’t a story of a serial killer, but about two crimes that happened at the same time.

Like The Menendez brothers season of Monster, it’s likely that the show will focus on the lead-up to the murders and the trial that followed them. The big difference here is that Borden was found innocent. With Nance O'Neil as a character, it seems a decent amount of time could also focus on Borden’s life after the events of 1892 and 1893. She lived until 1927 in the same town where the murders occurred.

That’s what we know so far, and we’ll continue to update this story as we get more information!