Diddy's Lawyers Just Revealed The 'Roughest' Part Of His Prison Time, And It's Probably Not What You Are Thinking

Sean “Diddy” Combs has spent the last three weeks at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Some, including those who have been housed there before, have called it one of the worst federal prisons in the country. But the thing that makes it so bad isn’t rough conditions or interactions with other inmates. Apparently, the worst thing is the food.

Most of us would probably want to avoid prison because of cramped living conditions, and the general fact that our schedules would be dictated to us and we can't leave. However, according to Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo (via People) the reason to avoid prison, or at least this prison, is that the food is terrible. He said…

I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it.

On paper, the food doesn’t look too bad. According to people breakfast consists of cereal and fruit, lunch is something like burgers or tacos and dinner includes fajitas or roast beef. You’d think it would be pretty hard to screw those things up, but apparently it can be done. This doesn't sound like a case of the food not being great, but it being actively terrible.

Part of the reason the food is the worst thing for Sean Combs may be because he simply doesn’t have to deal with some of the other issues of the prison. Due to his fame and the charges against him, Diddy is being held in a secure wing, one that previously held R. Kelly when he faced sex trafficking charges. As such, any problems that could result from interaction with other inmates are probably not as big an issue because that interaction is being kept to a minimum.

The other reason the food is apparently such a concern is likely psychological. A mealtime could be a nice respite from prison life, but that likely only works if the food is good. If not, it’s likely just another reminder that you’re not in control. And Diddy probably is used to eating much better. Based on what people have said about the parties Diddy threw, good food was always available.

Diddy was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in connection to what were called “freak-offs,” sex parties in which some of the women involved were allegedly coerced or forced into participating. Diddy has denied any criminal activity.

Diddy was denied bail on the grounds that his wealth made him a potential flight risk as well as accusations by the prosecution that he could engage in witness intimidation. The rapper’s legal team have appealed that ruling. If they are unsuccessful Diddy will likely remain in prison until trial, which is currently set to take place in May 2025. That's a long time to eat bad food.