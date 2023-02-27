Disney+'s The Santa Clauses Season 2 Just Added A Stand-Up Fave Who's Sold Out Bigger Venues Than Tim Allen

Last winter, fans of the Santa Clause movies who also held a Disney+ subscription got to reunite with Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses. While this series could have easily been a one-and-done affair, it was announced on December 14, the day the season ended, that The Santa Clauses would return for Season 2. Now another casting for the sophomore outing has been announced, and it’s a popular stand-up comedian who’s sold out bigger venues than even Allen.

Just days after it was revealed that Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet has come aboard The Santa Clauses Season 2 to play Magnus Antas (a.k.a. Mad Santa), Deadline has shared that Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has joined the show as a series regular. Iglesias has been cast as Kris Kringle, though this character isn’t some kind of Santa Claus doppelgänger. Rather, the outlet describes him as the “sweet, happy and perpetually-optimistic” owner of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Kris is a “warm, generous soul” who’s doing his best to keep Santaland running, but his belief in the actual Santa and love for the Christmas season might not be enough to ensure this.

News of Gabriel Iglesias’ involvement in The Santa Clauses Season 2 after the comedian’s latest stand-up special, Stadium Fluffy, premiered to Netflix subscribers. Iglesias sold out Dodger Stadium for said special, and while he ended up having to pay a huge fine because his performance went past his contractual obligation, he described it as “the greatest night” of his life. Iglesias is now content with never trying perform a show on this scale again, though he is interested in doing a stand-up show in outer space.

Acting-wise, on the live-action front, Gabriel Iglesias most recently led and executive produced the two-season sitcom Mr. Iglesias, which aired in three parts on Netflix from June 2019 to December 2020. Iglesias has also been heard over the last several years voicing Babo in UglyDolls Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Chuck in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Gary in two episodes of Monsters at Work and Picchu in four episodes of Maya and the Three. Since he’s listed as a series regular for The Santa Clauses Season 2, presumably we’ll see Iglesias’ Kris Kringle in most, if not all of this batch of episodes.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 sees Scott Calvin and his family returning to the North Pole following Scott’s unsuccessful attempt to pass the Santa Claus mantle to Kal Penn’s Simon Choksi. Although Scott is back to being the jolly man in red, he’s now preparing his youngest son Cal, played by Austin Kane, to take over as Santa someday. Season 2 will also bring back as series regulars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus and Devin Bright as Noel. Matilda Lawler, who plays Santa’s chief of staff Betty, will appear in Season 2 as a recurring guest star, and another new face to account for is Marta Kessler as Olga, Magnus Antas’ sidekick.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, though one can reasonably surmise that like with Season 1, it’ll start in November so the season will be finished just in time for Christmas. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more casting updates and news on the Disney+ show’s progress.