Dragon Ball Announced A Big Event For 2026, And I'm Hoping It Features Two Big Announcements

Dragon Ball fans had something to be excited about on the 2025 TV schedule, and there is a chance they'll have even more to look forward to in the future. 2026 is a significant milestone for the franchise, as the IP starring Goku and friends will turn 40 in 2026.

It feels like a pivotal moment for the franchise, now approaching two years since the death of creator Akira Toriyama. Many have wondered how the franchise will continue after his death, and it's looking like we may get an answer to that at the start of the new year.

Dragon Ball Is Holding An Event For Its 40th Anniversary

Dragon Ball executives are not letting its anniversary pass by unnoticed, as the official website noted that an event is being planned for January 25th. Here are the details we know so far, translated to English for those of us who need subtitles and a dub to watch the shows:

The event 'Dragon Ball Genkida Matsuri' will be held to mark the climax of Dragon Ball's 40th anniversary! A huge gathering of new developments and the latest content! We will also be selling pre-sale items! Event information will be released as it becomes available!

So far, there is no word on whether this event, taking place in Japan, will be livestreamed for Dragon Ball fans worldwide. That said, given the vast number of fans worldwide and high-profile celebrities like Michael B. Jordan invested, I'm sure news of what comes from the event will reach fans quickly.

I'm Hoping For New Seasons Of Super And Daima

As for new announcements, I'd like to see news that Dragon Ball Super will continue. There are still manga arcs that can be adapted for the anime series, including more that show more of Ultra Instinct Goku in action, as well as Ultra Ego Vegeta. It's surprising that the series didn't continue and adapt the manga arcs, particularly those that delve into Goku and Vegeta's next level of power.

It's also possible that the Dragon Ball franchise may announce a new spinoff, centered on the Super arc of Trunks and Goten entering high school. I would love to see new content with the duo, especially since they've become joke characters for the franchise. It's a far cry from where they were in the Majin Buu saga, giving the villain a run for his money.

I would also like to see Dragon Ball Daima return with more episodes, despite recent comments from prominent names in the Manga industry talking down about it. I think there is a lot of potential in exploring the demon world, and all the lore it unraveled for the Namekian people. Ever since the original Dragon Ball, the character development for characters like Piccolo and anyone who isn't Goku or Vegeta has been pretty limited, and a show like Daima could help that immensely.

Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see what announcements come in 2026, as Dragon Ball gears up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Here's hoping for an official return date for at least one of the anime series, or a new announcement about an upcoming movie or continuation of a manga series.