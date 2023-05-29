Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Opens Up About Memorial Day And How He Feels It Closely Ties In With Faith

With the long weekend and activities ranging from boating to barbecues, it’s easy for the casual layman to put what Memorial Day is really about on the backburner. That’s not true for the former Masked Singer and Duck Dynasty or current Duck Family Treasure star Willie Robertson, who recently shared more solemn thoughts about the holiday and how, for him, it ties in heavily with his faith.

The star, who recently returned to TV thanks to the Fox Nation series , spoke to Fox News this weekend to explain how he personally ties in Memorial Day with the teachings he learned from the gospel. He noted the sacrifice of soldiers everywhere “should never be forgotten” in comments made just ahead of the holiday.

Memorial Day is one of the closest representations for humanity of what we see in the Gospel, people literally laying down their lives for others. Remembering our fallen soldiers helps keep us focused on the important things in this life. Their sacrifice should never be forgotten.

It’s worth remembering that Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson did formerly serve in the military, and was a part of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While he made it through his service tenure and gets his own nod on Veteran’s Day, the family have always been big proponents of Memorial Day, with Si noting in the past he strongly feels that “freedom is not free. Someone always has to pay the bill, and Memorial Day is what that’s all about.”

Willie Robertson echoed his uncle’s comments in his own faith-based comments, noting how he feels about Americans paying for freedom.

Our freedom was paid for by brave men and women who died for something other than themselves and bigger than themselves. It is rooted in mission, love, and country, which is people. Which sounds like Jesus’s story as well.

To note though, having a moment of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones does not have to be the only activity one does on Memorial Day. Clearly there’s a little room for barbecue too, as Robertson also shared a post of him by the grill on the holiday weekend. I dunno about you, but I’m still surprised every time I see Willie with short hair, even still.

(Image credit: Willie Robertson)