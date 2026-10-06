I'm Mad I Didn't Wait To Get The Project Hail Mary Lego Set, Because It's On Sale Now

I bought the Project Hail Mary LEGO set earlier this year, but haven't put it together yet. I haven't even opened the box! And now it's on sale as one of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day deals, and I'm kicking myself for not waiting. If you haven't picked up the set, now would be the perfect time, as Amazon has the LEGO Icons set on sale for 30% off.

Considering that, as I said, I haven't even opened the box for my LEGO set, I really wish I'd held off. In my defense, there's a reason why I bought the Project Hail Mary LEGO Icons set but haven't built it yet. It was released in March, not long after the movie arrived on the 2026 movie schedule, and if memory serves, it sold out pretty quickly.

I missed my chance around the original release, but managed to snag one from Amazon in May when it was back in stock. By that time, I'd seen the movie several times in theaters and knew I'd absolutely want this set to display on my shelves... once I find space for it. I'm working on that. (I just picked up another set of these Amazon Basics storage shelves, which should give me more room for my books and LEGO sets).

The Project Hail Mary LEGO Icons set comes with over 800 pieces, including a Rocky figure and a Ryland Grace minifigure.

(Image credit: LEGO/Amazon)

While it's designed more for display than for play (it even includes a stand!), it does have a crank you can turn that allows the Hail Mary to rotate, which is a nod to the way the ship simulates gravity in the movie. I may be annoyed with myself for not waiting to buy this set, but I'm absolutely excited about getting to put it together!

The LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary set is currently on sale for $69.99 at Amazon.