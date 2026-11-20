Grand Theft Auto VI dropped this week, and its release exceeds any release we've seen on the 2026 movie schedule. It's fitting because the game is loaded with all sorts of celebrities, including one unexpected face from one of the best reality shows, Big Brother.

We don't have the Christmas spinoff Reindeer Games planned for the 2026 TV schedule, but fortunately, a Season 23 Houseguest will keep gamers company if they have GTA VI. He may not have been invited to The Cookout, but Christian Birkenberger found his way into the biggest game of the decade.

(Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Christian Birkenberger Is In Grand Theft Auto VI

Christian Birkenberger revealed on his Instagram that he voices three different characters in Grand Theft Auto VI. For those playing the game, here are the moments you might hear Christian, according to his post about being part of the game:

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1. The Shell Shop Owner — You’ll meet me while collecting rent.

2. The Shooter — I’m one of the guys shooting at Jason during an airplane escape.

3. The Drunk — A drunk redneck who has a shocking run-in with a downed power line. ⚡️

I've only logged a couple of hours into the game since its release, but I think the second voice-acting bit comes in during Jason's first mission in the game. Not a bad gig for a former Big Brother player who didn't even make the jury, and I'm happy to see him land a job like that after appearing on the CBS series.

Christian also added that his likeness was scanned, and that gamers could see him in a couple of the loading screens for the game. He wasn't sure that was happening as he hadn't seen the images yet, but I'll be keeping an eye out all the same.

(Image credit: CBS)

What Did Christian Do In Big Brother Season 23?

Christian might be best known on Big Brother for his showmance with Alyssa Lopez, which quickly fizzled after his eviction. The nail in the coffin seemed to come when the Houseguests got videos from family members back home, and Lopez was shocked when she got a video from Christian rather than from her family.

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The couple announced they were dating on Big Brother's finale night, but less than 48 hours later, they broke up. He has not done any work in reality television since then, but Alyssa did two seasons of The Challenge after her exit.

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As someone used to seeing the most memorable Big Brother players popping up all over the reality television circuit as of late, it's nice to see someone not in that circle doing something awesome. Amidst the narrative that doing the show doesn't come with any substantial amount of fame, we have a former Houseguest forever immortalized in one of the biggest video games of all time!

Grand Theft Auto VI is available to purchase right now, and Big Brother Season 23 is available to stream over on Paramount+. I'll be on the lookout for Christian's characters as I play, and eager to see what he has to say when I find him.