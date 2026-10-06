This Retiring Harry Potter Lego Set Is On Sale Right Now

LEGO seems to have no shortage of Harry Potter sets available, so it's unsurprising that they have to retire some of them from time to time. Such is the case for one of the Prisoner of Azkaban-inspired sets, which is on its way out. While it's currently on backorder on the LEGO site, Target has it available now, and it's on sale (when purchased online) until Wednesday.

Amazon had the same set on sale for $62.99, but last I looked, it was sold out. Target's deal is good until Wednesday, but it's possible it will also sell out at some point.

The LEGO Harry Potter Privet Drive: Aunt Marge's Visit set includes an inflated Aunt Marge and her fussy bulldog, Ripper. If you recall, early on in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry accidentally does magic when Aunt Marge takes her nastiness too far. This results in her inflating like a balloon and floating up into the sky. This Privet Drive LEGO set includes nods and to that, along with some other references to the movies. The minifigs include Harry Potter, as well as Vernon, Petunia and Dudley Dursley.

The set itself is going to be easily recognizable for any fan of the Harry Potter movies, particularly from the outside. Kids ages 8+ can play with the set, but it can also make for a nice display piece, set open so that you can see the front and back of the house, or folded closed. And just in case someone doesn't recognize the outside of the house from the movie, there's also a Privet Drive sign with an owl atop it.

(Image credit: LEGO)

I'd be more tempted to snatch up this deal if I didn't already have the (now retired) 4 Privet Drive set. That one was almost 800 pieces, more themed for Chamber of Secrets (it included a LEGO Ford Anglia), and it didn't include the back of the house as the Aunt Marge's Visit one does. As mentioned, the Privet Drive: Aunt Marge's Visit set is retiring soon, and currently on backorder at LEGO's site. (It's also not on sale on the LEGO site right now). So if you're considering picking one up, now would be a good time.

If it's Lego deals you're in the market for, you can also get the LEGO Harry Potter Thestral family on sale for $41.99 on Amazon right now.