The Best Thing I’ve Ever Done For Traveling Is Buy A Fire Stick, And Now They’re On Sale

I love to travel, but as it is also my job to watch a lot of TV and movies (with my Prime subscription and other streaming services), I often need to watch things while I do. About a year ago, I finally bought an Amazon Fire Stick to throw in my bag that I can connect to a hotel or rental TV and watch what I need to without much hassle. I’m really glad I did, because it basically means I can bring my living room with me on trips. Of course, today being Prime Day, Fire Sticks are on sale for just $38, so now is a perfect time to buy if you want to do the same.

There is a great deal to be had today for Prime Day on Frie Sticks. If you're like me and you're on the road a lot, this is the best way to watch all your favorite movies and streaming services on a hotel TV without any hassle.

Before I bought the Fire Stick, I was using either my laptop or my iPad to watch various streaming services and movies I’ve bought, but let’s be honest, that’s not the best viewing experience. It’s fine for movies like, say, Verity, but it’s far from ideal for movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The solution has been a Fire Stick, and man, it’s awesome. It’s obviously compact, so it doesn’t take up much space, and it’s easy to just plug and play in whatever Airbnb or hotel room I’m in.

I set the whole thing up with my streaming services, so I don’t have to log in everywhere I go; I just have to connect to the Wi-Fi, and I’m off and running. I can even use my YouTube TV subscription to watch regular TV and not have to search around the hotel TV for channels, hoping that they are there. As I said, it’s easy to bring my living room with me, and I’m so glad I can.