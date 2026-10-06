My Sonos Surround System Is So Simple To Use, And Prime Day Has A Great Deal For My Latest Upgrade

I’ve been an unabashed supporter and evangelist for Sonos for a long time. I can’t even remember how I first heard about the home sound system, but over the last decade or so, I’ve been building my system out one speaker at a time. Now I’m ready to start upgrading to some of the newer options, and first on my list is my surround sound system for my living room. Most importantly, the soundbar. Sonos is currently running a fantastic deal on the new Sonos Beam Gen 2 with Dolby Atmos. It can be paired with rear speakers and a sub, making it a simple way to have a great system that looks good too.

Sonos Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: at Amazon The Sonos Beam is a great starting point for your Sonos system, and it's a great way to further build out one you've already started. Most importantly, it sounds great, but it's also incredibly versatile, something few soundbars can match.

I love this system upgrade because it’ll give me the latest Sonos technology, but without going bigger with the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar, which is amazing but too much for my living room. I’ve had my Sonos surround system for a few years now, and I’ve even moved with it. It is by far the easiest system I’ve ever owned, and it sounds amazing. You don’t need to hide wires under rugs or behind furniture because it’s all wireless, running through my Wifi.

It is also versatile, as it can stream music and podcasts, of course. That means when I’m puttering around the house cleaning or whatever, I can throw on a playlist or a podcast and get to work. It also has Sonos Voice Control built in, allowing me to change things up without grabbing my phone. Other Sonos products also have built-in Alexa and Google Assistant built in, so this one may in the future as well. All in all, I’m excited for the upgrade.