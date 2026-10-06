I Can't Believe This Awesome Deal On Toniebox 2s For Anyone With Little Ones
This is the perfect gift for my niece and nephew.
Prime Day is here, and with its arrival comes the perfect gift for anyone in need of ways to entertain their little ones. Amazon Prime has a killer deal on Toniebox 2 bundles that will provide hours of entertainment with characters from the best Disney movies.
For the uninitiated, Toniebox is a speakerbox in which children can place a character on top and hear stories, games, and songs from their favorite Disney characters. Once people own a box, they can also purchase individual figures, which also come packaged with new games, songs, and stories.
These two bundles are a great starting point and are yours at a steep discount of 43%. Take a look:
This Toniebox 2 bundle features Simba, Lightning McQueen, Winnie The Pooh, and Baloo. It's a wide variety for the kid with a multitude of interests, and a perfect give to have in the house.
The Disney Princess Toniebox 2 bundle comes with Merida, Ariel, Moana, and Belle. This includes music, stories, games, and all sorts of fun for kids who enjoy interacting with their favorite Disney stars.
I have a young niece and nephew aged 2-4 who are absolutely obsessed with these and love the fact that it's a smart device that they know how to operate. Plus, it's one of those devices that helps a kid shift away from TV time, for anyone babysitting and trying to avoid that. If you're going to get one, I'd act now and take advantage of this offer!
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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