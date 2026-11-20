This Sunrise On The Reaping BTS Photodump Just Solved A Huge Hunger Games Mystery
There's nothing you can take from her.
Happy Hunger Games! Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest book-to-screen adaptation to hit theaters, which means we finally get to see Haymitch compete in the games. We already knew there would be a lot of references to the original movies and throughout the press tour, but there's much more talk of the events in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes than we expected. One star just revealed another one that's barely in the movie, and it's kind of a big deal. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Whitney Peak Just Casually Solved A Lingering Hunger Games Mystery
As you may recall, the end of The Songbirds and Snakes had Lucy Gray Baird disappearing into the forest, leaving President Snow betrayed and alone. We never knew what happened to her next. Enter a photo dump posted by Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove in Sunrise on the Reaping. Check out the third photo below:
The photo has Sunrise on the Reaping's Joseph Zada pointing to a gravestone. Here's what it says:
The stone was featured in the movie when Haymitch visits the grave of Lenore Dove, but we couldn't make out the words in the inscription until this photo. How poetic is it that Lucy Gray Baird and Lenore Dove's final resting places are right next to each other? The picture seems to solve the mystery of Lucy's body being found at some point. It would make sense given there's 40 years between the two prequels.
How Fans Are Reacting To The Big Reveal
The gravestone heavily suggests Lucy Gray Baird was buried in the Covey graveyard, but since we only have a photo to go off of, there's still not a simple answer around what happened to Lucy. I looked around on a Reddit thread discussing the photo, and there's a lot interesting ideas floating around. Here's my favorite:
I think it absolutely makes sense that Lucy might have escaped, but ultimately wanted to come home at some point. There's something really sweet about imagining her going home to her Covey and living life among the others in peace after Snow was consumed by being the president of the Capitol. Here's another school of thought on the reveal:
It's true. It could be more of a memorial than her actual grave site. Either way, now we know Lucy Gray Baird has an official resting place. Here's one more reaction.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This is a good question! Why didn't this show up in the movie? I think the short answer is the movie's already long runtime of two hours and 38 minutes, making it on the longer side of 2026 movies. Thankfully Whitney Peak and Joseph Zada pointed it out for us.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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