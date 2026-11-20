Happy Hunger Games! Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest book-to-screen adaptation to hit theaters, which means we finally get to see Haymitch compete in the games. We already knew there would be a lot of references to the original movies and throughout the press tour, but there's much more talk of the events in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes than we expected. One star just revealed another one that's barely in the movie, and it's kind of a big deal. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Whitney Peak Just Casually Solved A Lingering Hunger Games Mystery

As you may recall, the end of The Songbirds and Snakes had Lucy Gray Baird disappearing into the forest, leaving President Snow betrayed and alone. We never knew what happened to her next. Enter a photo dump posted by Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove in Sunrise on the Reaping. Check out the third photo below:

The photo has Sunrise on the Reaping's Joseph Zada pointing to a gravestone. Here's what it says:

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That you may see sweet Lucy Gray upon the lonesome wild

The stone was featured in the movie when Haymitch visits the grave of Lenore Dove, but we couldn't make out the words in the inscription until this photo. How poetic is it that Lucy Gray Baird and Lenore Dove's final resting places are right next to each other? The picture seems to solve the mystery of Lucy's body being found at some point. It would make sense given there's 40 years between the two prequels.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Big Reveal

The gravestone heavily suggests Lucy Gray Baird was buried in the Covey graveyard, but since we only have a photo to go off of, there's still not a simple answer around what happened to Lucy. I looked around on a Reddit thread discussing the photo, and there's a lot interesting ideas floating around. Here's my favorite:

I like to think that she was able to survive. With all that the covey knew of the land from their travels, it's conceivable that she was able to survive and either come home when she was old enough that no one would know her except the covey. They'd hide her and keep her name quiet, hidden on the outside of the fence. She'd fish, dig up katniss. I think in order for her song to be passed along, because she wrote the Hanging Tree, she would have had to finish it and teach the others. Simsplayer20 on Reddit

I think it absolutely makes sense that Lucy might have escaped, but ultimately wanted to come home at some point. There's something really sweet about imagining her going home to her Covey and living life among the others in peace after Snow was consumed by being the president of the Capitol. Here's another school of thought on the reveal:

I like to think it's an empty grave to remember her by since they never specified if Snow killed her. I like to think she escaped and lived her life, never returning to district 12. I really like how even with the headstone in sunrise on the reaping, Lucy Gray's fate is still a mystery. I think Suzanne wrote it really really well. However I really wished we knew what happened to her... Temixbs on Reddit

It's true. It could be more of a memorial than her actual grave site. Either way, now we know Lucy Gray Baird has an official resting place. Here's one more reaction.

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This is a good question! Why didn't this show up in the movie? I think the short answer is the movie's already long runtime of two hours and 38 minutes, making it on the longer side of 2026 movies. Thankfully Whitney Peak and Joseph Zada pointed it out for us.