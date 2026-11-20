A Survivor Legend Went Off About The Coin Flip, And Honestly She’s Right
There are some obvious problems here.
A lot of Survivor fans are still in their feels about the coin flip, and let the record show, fan favorite and multi-time player Kelley Wentworth is among the frustrated. She dropped a video yesterday going off about the game mechanic and talking through in very specific detail exactly why she wants it gone.
During her extended rant, Wentworth ran down a laundry list of issues. She brought up how Lewis apparently won the coin toss but then was told it didn’t count because it landed outside the little circular mat host Jeff Probst had put down. She brought up how every single fan with any time awareness knew he was going to lose the coin flip because there wasn’t enough time left in the episode to vote. And more broadly, she brought up the fact that we’re never going to be able to recreate the special circumstances of the original coin flip with Rick Devens on 50, so what’s the point in trying. You can read her blunt words about that below…
She’s obviously right. I wasn’t a huge fan of the coin flip on 50. I could see where the show was coming from though because it felt like a grandiose, over the top one-off moment that matched a milestone season and a fun, reckless player always willing to gamble. The circumstances just worked, even if it’s not a game mechanic I personally would have designed.
This season, however, it felt really forced and out of place. We’ve been getting banger tribal council after banger tribal council with some of the most interesting votes in the history of the show. What most of us wanted, as fans, was just to watch the players do that again, but instead, we lost one of the season’s most entertaining characters on a freakin’ coin flip. As Wentworth put it, it’s just depressing.
You can watch her full rant in all its glory below…
Survivor has already announced that the coin flip is coming back for future seasons. During Survivor 52, one player will flip for the chance to push the prize pot to three million dollars. I hope it hits, and then I hope the producers take a look at the coin flip and its future in the game.
Like Wentworth, I’d personally like to see it removed, but if the show is going to keep it, they should at least experiment with a different structure and/ or different rules. Maybe one player can decide at any point after jury to flip it, and they just announce it at tribal. Maybe all the players vote and then someone decides whether they want to negate it. Maybe it’s a one-time option the players are allowed to pass on. Maybe a player wins an advantage and they personally get to decide whether to flip it or not flip it.
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Regardless, I’m going to stay positive on Survivor 51. Yes, the coin flip was a big bummer. Yes, it was devastating to lose Lewis, but even so, this is the best season we’ve gotten in a long time. The cast is half crazies and half schemers, and there are already like five moments that will be referenced for years to come, including Brady’s chopped finger, the most embarrassing quit in show history, Kilby standing on business and the blindside of poor Pantsless Patt. Fingers crossed the rest of the season gives us a few more and in doing so, solidifies its place as an all-time great season.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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