Dylan Efron Was Nominated For Sexiest Man Alive, And I Can't Get Over The Way He's Campaigning With His DWTS Partner

Dylan Efron knows what it takes to win a competition. He won Season 3 of The Traitors as a Faithful, and is competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, which is airing right now on the 2025 TV schedule. Now he’s in the running for People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, and even though he’ll probably be up against some pretty tough competition, he’s not going down without a fight. And I cannot get over the way he’s campaigning with his DWTS partner.

The television personality took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a fun photo taken from DWTS rehearsals. Not only was he holding up a pair of boxers that say “Sexiest Man Alive,” but his pro partner Daniella Karagach was sporting some pretty great pants covered in Efron’s face, and I am absolutely loving it:

The pants are pure perfection, and Karagach is literally a pro for wanting to show support and help Efron with his campaign. But I would love to know how long it took to make the pants and if Karagach came up with the idea herself or if Efron asked her to do it. Either way, it’s incredible, and I’d better see pictures of her walking around Los Angeles wearing those pants until voting closes for Sexiest Man Alive; otherwise, what’s the point?

That being said, it’s not like the two have to try hard to campaign. The Efron genes are strong, and it was evident in an ab-filled video of brothers Dylan and Zac Efron playing golf over the summer. Dylan has certainly been eye candy for a long time, and him finally getting out of his brother’s shadow means that he’s able to do more of his own stuff and be a contender for things like Sexiest Man Alive.

Meanwhile, Dylan Efron’s journey on Dancing With the Stars has been an entertaining one so far. He’s been getting much support from his Traitors pal, Boston Rob, and he made it through Disney Night this week after dancing to “Life is a Highway” from Cars. Next week will be emotional, as it’s been revealed he’s dancing to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman, and yes, the version sung by Zac Efron and Zendaya, dedicating it to his little sister, Olivia. Even though he didn’t dance to High School Musical, this will be even more special.

It is far too early to predict if Efron will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy or Sexiest Man Alive, but at the very least, there is the possibility he will be a finalist for either one. Plus, for Sexiest Man Alive, there are other categories included, even if it’s not the Sexiest Man Alive. Regardless, Karagach will be right there with him the entire time, hopefully wearing those pants.