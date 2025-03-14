Emily Ratajkowski Proves It’s Already Spring Break Weather In First Bikini Pics Of The Season (And I’m So Here For It)

Emily Ratajkowski is often seen as a jet setter, so unlike most of us packing on the pounds when we’re snowed in for days, she’s often enjoying fun in the sun or lounging on a beach in the winter months. Now, she’s kicking off Spring Break season with her latest roundup of celebrity fashion looks, and I have to be honest: I’m so ready for bikini weather.

Or, you know, one-piece weather, as I don’t discriminate against a good swimsuit. Ratajkowski shared several memorable looks in her post from her recent Carnival trip to Brazil. She relaxed on a beach in a teeny tiny printed bikini. She later wore a simple red bikini accentuated with some silver charms, which might be my favorite look of the bunch. And when not in a bikini she rocked a cool green nightlife top and sarong. Take a look at her trip highlights, below.

I think one of the reasons I’m so stoked about this post is it basically confirms bikini weather is on the horizon. Honestly, those beaches in Brazil may be crowded, but I am so all in on Spring Break shenanigans at this point. I want to sip a tiki drink and sit on a pool raft that hasn’t been cleaned in months. I want to get sunburnt and have a ring around my eyes where my sunglasses were. Sure, I’m not a sarong and shiny bikini top kind of girl, but I can recognize game when a gamer has it, and Emily Ratajkowski has it.

She also has skin in the game though. The model and social media personality has her own line of bikinis called Inamorata. The really cute triangle bikini with the charms is from her own line, and you can even nab it on sale right now. So she's certainly not above wearing her own wares.

Inamorata Guaraná Triangle: was $135 now $94 at inamoratawoman.com This is the bikini deal of the season as Emily Ratajkowski's viral bikini line has several adorable looks on sale, including the red triangle bikini (with charms) she wore on vacation in Brazil. Bring on the Spring Break vibes.

Emily Ratajkowski has spent 2025 already jetsetting around and swapping from little red dresses to little red bikinis . Never one to shy away from fashion trends, she also rocked the chain mail look that was popularized last year and she wore Jennifer Lopez’s famous green dress for Halloween a few months ago. She’s been on a roll, and I’m fully expecting her to bust out the corset trend or something else new and stylish coming up.

And of course bikinis, because once one wears a bikini to a movie theater , it becomes their signature look. Happy Spring break, y’all.