’Lotsa Red’: Emily Ratajkowski Went From A Little Red Dress To Her Signature Swimwear This Weekend, And It’s Giving Summer Vacation

The New Year brings a fresh perspective, from annual goals to wardrobe choices. For model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, she’s choosing ‘lotsa red,’ literally. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old sported a lot of the bold color, starting with a stunning dress and ending with her classic bikini. The whole accented red weekend for Ratajkowski is giving summer vacation, which can’t come soon enough.

Although the Gone Girl actress makes us dream of warmer days, awards season and holiday parties have brought us some notable shades of crimson, perfect for the season. Stars like Demi Moore wowed in ruby red , while Sydney Sweeney continued to make holiday red dresses her signature , and pinks have even been catching peoples’ eyes, like Carpenter’s LBD with a bright Barbiecore theme . All the same EmRata’s "Lotsa reds" captioned post is refreshing and bright and screams fun in the sun. Check out all the ruby details–dress, bag, nail polish, bikini, and more from her Instagram account:

If that doesn’t make you want to grab tacos with a friend while reading on a beach trip, I’m not sure what will! It sure looked like it was a good time had by all, hanging with Ziwe, dressy evenings and slow breezy days make for a pretty wonderful-looking weekend. In all seriousness though, it’s inspired my summer bucket list plans, and red accents seem like a great way to make everything more fun.

The Lying and Stealing alum is no stranger to having a good time on her own terms. Instead of having a Brat Summer, Ratajkowski seemingly had a Shaboozey Summer and was rumored to be getting to know the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer. With no official relationship, she went about her business only to make headlines after stunning in JLo's iconic green dress on Halloween . Over the holidays, the Welcome Home actress kept it relatively low-key on her socials but seemed to have plenty of events and parties she was attending, making sense for her dreamy warm-weather weekend away.

Ratajkowski has two projects in post-production: Too Much and Bright Futures. The former, a limited romantic comedy series (seemingly in the same vein as Nobody Wants This), from Lena Dunham, is expected to release this year on our 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule . While the latter, a TV movie, has less public information for a premiere date, at the time of this posting was originally connected to NBC in 2018. The titles seem to be coming-of-age stories for young adults, and the I Feel Pretty alum should be an apt addition to both.

In the meantime, hopefully, EmRata’s bold and many reds keep on coming. The little dress, signature bikini, and various pops have me dreaming of the fun waiting for us all during summer vacation.