Emily Ratajkowski Rocked The Latest Version Of The Sheer Chain Mail Dress, And She's Giving Major '70s Vibes

Emily Ratajkowski certainly knows how to turn heads and draw plenty of eyes. She does that in a myriad of ways, whether it be through her relationships or through the sentiments she shares about her personal life. Of course, she also earns attention for the many striking outfits she sports. From bling-covered black bikinis to mob fashion-inspired pieces , there’s nothing that seems to be out of her fashion purview. Now, she’s opted for a version of the sheer chain mail dress that seems to be inspired by the ‘70s, and I can dig it.

The 32-year-old model has been living it up in Paris, France as of late and seems to be living it up. Well, at the very least, her latest dress just screams, “I’m ready to party!” She stepped out in a gold, mesh dress that featured long tassels. The media personality, who was also sporting a perm, finished off the ensemble with a matching scarf. This see-through ensemble leaves nothing to the imagination. She posted several photos to her Instagram, and you can see them for yourself down below:

It never ceases to fascinate me just how effortlessly the star is able to pull off a look. Very few stars – including the likes of Zendaya or Jennifer Lopez – are able to effectively rock whatever fit they so choose. In the case of Emily Ratajkowski, it’s also impressive that she managed to channel the smooth vibes of the ‘70s with her latest look. It’s not so much psychedelic as it is suave and chic. Kudos to Ratajkowski and her stylists for landing on such a sweet outfit.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Emily Ratajkowski has opted for a sheer ensemble. One of the most notable instances in which she wore something similar was amid awards season in 2023. Ratajkowski made a major fashion statement when she wore a see-through dress at an Oscars afterparty. Those who’ve seen the fit probably understand just why it went viral at the time.

All in all, the sheer look has become quite popular amongst some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars. In some ways, it feels like this style is really having a moment. Just days ago, one such person to rock it was Kim Kardashian while she attended a friend’s birthday party . Rachel Zegler also recently wore a semi-sheer netted dress at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. And who could deny Dakota Johnson’s spider web-netted dress , which she appropriately wore while promoting Madame Web? With all of these instances of sheer looks in mind, I think it’s safe to say that this may be more than a trend.

When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski though, she’s also made waves with a few other notable looks over the past few months. She recently participated in a photoshoot, during which she wore nothing but a gold necklace and skirt . She also wore a cleavage-baring black dress, which was her way of leaning into the “bimbo” allegations she’s been faced with. She’s also had some truly interesting accessories, including a NSFW headband she sported while traveling.

She’s a fashionista if there ever was one, and one can only guess as to what she might wear next. Considering that the starlet effortlessly embodied the ‘70s, why not go for ‘80s-esque chic? Something involving black leather could be both sleek and nostalgic.