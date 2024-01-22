I Don’t Know What Emily Ratajkowski Was Traveling For, But Her Pics Included Bikinis And One NSFW Headband

The temperatures may be freezing in many parts of the country right now, but some celebrities seem intent on proving that summer fashion can last year-round. Yeah, I’m talking about bikinis, and winter be damned, Emily Ratajkowski has become pretty well-known for being able to heat things up with her swimwear choices. For at least the past year, EmRata has been consistently stunning in bikini pics , putting her twist on the black swimwear trend , and she definitely continued to show off some amazing looks on her latest trip — which included not only a couple of bikinis but a NSFW headband as well.

I know Emily Ratajkowski is “leaning in” on allegations of being a “bimbo,” and maybe the fun, phallic hair accessory and sexy swimwear seen in the Instagram post below is part of that movement. Whatever the reason, wherever she’s traveling, the fashionista looked like she was having the best time on her latest tropical trip:

I’m going to assume that caption regarding the “very interesting accessories” is referring to the sixth slide of the post, which shows EmRata — in yet another black bikini — wearing a headband affixed with two pink penises sticking up like antennae. Despite the expressionless look on her face, it is a pretty silly headband, and I have to wonder if she was celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party, as pink genitalia of that type tend to make appearances at those get-togethers.

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski and her travel companions were up to, it definitely looked like fun, and she got to show off several items from her enviable wardrobe. In addition to the black swimsuit that accompanied the penis headband, she also adorned a floral bikini in a couple of photos. To pose in front of the water and setting sun, the model wore a silky red number, and she also showed off a leopard-print skirt that she paired with both the black swimsuit and a silver cleavage-baring top.

Always up on the trends, she also donned a lacy see-through outfit, using a flower to creatively hide her barely covered bum from the camera. Even with no clothes, EmRata continued to shine, as another photo featured her wearing nothing but a towel, gold necklace and hoop earrings. While decidedly more casual, her jewelry-only moment reminded me of a recent gravity-defying dress of hers that was nothing but a gold necklace and skirt .

Emily Ratajkowski never seems to be lacking in self-confidence, and I love that she continues to show off her body on her own terms, despite her uncomfortable experience filming the “Blurred Lines” music video . We’ll just have to see if this year features any more interesting penis-shaped accessories making their way onto the actress’ social media platforms.