Emily Ratajkowski Wore JLo’s Iconic, Low-Cut Green Dress, And Won Halloween In The Process

This year's Halloween is now officially in the rear view, with plenty of folks (both famous and not) sharing their costumes on social media. And while celebs like Heidi Klum are known for going all out, model/actress Emily Ratajkowski might have won the holiday this year. Namely because she dressed as Jennifer Lopez, complete with the iconic low cut Versace dress she wore at the Grammys. I guess we should just call her Emmy from The Block.

JLo's Grammys dress was a truly iconic moment, one that cemented her as a fashion icon and reminded everyone that her bdy is absolutely insane. We've seen this look emulated by Drag Race icon Kerri Colby and more throughout the years, and nw EmRata has joined in on the fun. Check it out, courtesy of her Instagram.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

Well, she nailed it. Trying to wear this super low cut garment is easier said than done for most, but Emily Ratajkowski totally pulled it off. I just have to wonder how JLo feels about this spin on her most iconic fashion moment.

As previously mentioned, EmRata is only the latest celeb to rock Lopez's signature look. Not only have some recreated the look, others have seemingly been inspired by it. Case in point: Halle Berry's People's Choice look that has a similar color and plunging neckline.

Of course, there's nothing like the original. For those who needed a reminder, check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kirby Lee/WireImage)

This fun bit of Jennifer Lopez news stands in stark juxtaposition to the countless headlines that have been surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck. After months of rumors about their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck at the end of August, two years after their wedding. Rather than quelling rumors, this confirmation only made the discourse surrounding this pair of A-listers louder.

While they continue co-parenting, it doesn't seem like Bennifer will be sticking around for the long haul. And since they have no prenup in place, the situation is potentially quite complicated. Ben and Jen are working with a famous divorce lawyer in an attempt to settle things outside of court, but there are some big financial assets that might be in play. Specifically the mansion they purchased as as couple for their blended family, as well as Affleck's production company.

It seems like Affleck and Lopez are trying to handle things behind closed doors, but fans are curious to see if they'll end up battling in court. We've seen how the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have lasted years, as did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's.

Aside from being a Halloween costume, Lopez has plenty of exciting professional projects coming down the line. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.