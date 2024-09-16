Fallout May Not Have Landed Any Acting Emmy Awards, But Ella Purnell’s Metallic Fitted Look Gets The Best-Dressed Nod From Me
She's shining brighter than a suit of armor from the Brotherhood of Steel.
Many of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars assembled in Los Angeles this past weekend to mark the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The event was filled with notable achievements, including a number of big wins from shows like Hacks and Shōgun. Unfortunately, one series that wasn’t among the 2024 Emmy winners for acting and more that evening was Fallout, the hit post-apocalyptic drama from Prime Video. Nevertheless, Lucy MacLean actress Ella Purnell received a best-dressed nod from me for her metallic, fitted look.
Like her fellow actors, Ella Purnell took to the red carpet ahead of the awards show. The 27-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in her silver Rabanne gown. Adding to the ensemble were the silver accessories she sported during the night, including pristine earrings and eye-catching rings and bracelets. You can take a look at Purnell’s lovely wardrobe by scoping out the photo below:
Now, if that’s not a dress that’s worthy of a Vault dweller, then I don’t know what is. Seriously, though, the metallic silver gives the piece a somewhat futuristic vibe, which is more than appropriate for someone who stars on a show that’s set in the distant future. I’m not sure if that’s absolutely what the British actress was thinking when figuring out her wardrobe, but it’s a lovely development regardless. While I don’t think this outfit would be suitable for battling bandits and ghouls in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, I give it a strong 10 out of 10.
It’s likely that this won’t be the last time that the Yellowjackets actress dresses to the nines for an event like this in the coming months. More awards shows are on the way and, given the rave reviews Fallout has received, it’s likely that it could earn a number of more high-profile nods. That notion excites me as does the prospect of seeing the Arcane star show off another sensational ensemble.
As for Fallout itself, it earned various Emmy nods, ultimately notching 16 nominations. Among those were Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Lead Actor (for Walton Goggins). Though the series didn’t take home any gold statues Sunday night, it did win two at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards the other week. Said wins were for Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Outstanding Music Supervision.
Considering all of the acclaim, it’s not all that shocking that Fallout Season 2 is on the way. Plot details are currently being kept tightly under wraps, though the cast has discussed what they’d like to see transpire during the next batch of episodes. Ella Purnell – who was pumped about the renewal – said she hoped Lucy would “become her own person” while retaining her core attributes.
It’d be wonderful to see Ella Purnell win an Emmy for her performance as Lucy or at the very least, receive a nomination sometime down the road. Still, I’m glad to see that her show as a whole snagged a few wins and numerous nominations after only one season. Here’s hoping the series remains compelling TV and that Purnell continues to shine both on screen and on the red carpet with more futuristic-esque looks.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The first season of Fallout can now be streamed with a Prime Video subscription. Anyone in need of something else to watch should scope out options on the 2024 TV schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.