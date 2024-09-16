Fallout May Not Have Landed Any Acting Emmy Awards, But Ella Purnell’s Metallic Fitted Look Gets The Best-Dressed Nod From Me

Many of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars assembled in Los Angeles this past weekend to mark the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The event was filled with notable achievements, including a number of big wins from shows like Hacks and Shōgun. Unfortunately, one series that wasn’t among the 2024 Emmy winners for acting and more that evening was Fallout, the hit post-apocalyptic drama from Prime Video. Nevertheless, Lucy MacLean actress Ella Purnell received a best-dressed nod from me for her metallic, fitted look.

Like her fellow actors, Ella Purnell took to the red carpet ahead of the awards show. The 27-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in her silver Rabanne gown. Adding to the ensemble were the silver accessories she sported during the night, including pristine earrings and eye-catching rings and bracelets. You can take a look at Purnell’s lovely wardrobe by scoping out the photo below:

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Now, if that’s not a dress that’s worthy of a Vault dweller, then I don’t know what is. Seriously, though, the metallic silver gives the piece a somewhat futuristic vibe, which is more than appropriate for someone who stars on a show that’s set in the distant future. I’m not sure if that’s absolutely what the British actress was thinking when figuring out her wardrobe, but it’s a lovely development regardless. While I don’t think this outfit would be suitable for battling bandits and ghouls in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, I give it a strong 10 out of 10.

It’s likely that this won’t be the last time that the Yellowjackets actress dresses to the nines for an event like this in the coming months. More awards shows are on the way and, given the rave reviews Fallout has received , it’s likely that it could earn a number of more high-profile nods. That notion excites me as does the prospect of seeing the Arcane star show off another sensational ensemble.

More on Fallout (Image credit: Prime Video) Fallout Producer Explains Why The TV Series Works While Other Video Game Adaptations Like Borderlands Flop Horribly

As for Fallout itself, it earned various Emmy nods , ultimately notching 16 nominations. Among those were Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Lead Actor (for Walton Goggins). Though the series didn’t take home any gold statues Sunday night, it did win two at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards the other week. Said wins were for Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Outstanding Music Supervision.

Considering all of the acclaim, it’s not all that shocking that Fallout Season 2 is on the way. Plot details are currently being kept tightly under wraps, though the cast has discussed what they’d like to see transpire during the next batch of episodes. Ella Purnell – who was pumped about the renewal – said she hoped Lucy would “become her own person” while retaining her core attributes.

It’d be wonderful to see Ella Purnell win an Emmy for her performance as Lucy or at the very least, receive a nomination sometime down the road. Still, I’m glad to see that her show as a whole snagged a few wins and numerous nominations after only one season. Here’s hoping the series remains compelling TV and that Purnell continues to shine both on screen and on the red carpet with more futuristic-esque looks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors