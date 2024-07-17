All Those Fallout Emmy Nominations (Including Walton Goggins') Have Me Pumped For This Year's Awards

While 2024 technically already celebrated TV's elite with the 75th Emmy Awards , that ceremony was delayed due to the strikes, and it’ll thankfully be back in its September slot for #76. To get audiences talking about who may take the drama crown now that Succession isn’t in the mix anymore, the TV Academy brought past winners Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph and Veep vet Tony Hale out to announce all the big nominations . Amidst lots of predictable nods came much-deserved recognition for the A+ debut season for Prime Video’s Fallout.

“Just how much recognition?” one might ask. We’re talking SEVENTEEN nominations for the video game adaptation , which is already gearing up for another batch of episodes that will presumably earn their own nominations down the line. But enough about things that don’t exist yet. Let’s celebrate Walton Goggins and everyone else getting honored with nominations three months after making a huge splash in the 2024 TV schedule . (Sure, the splash was irradiated water, but still.)

Here are the core nominations that’ll get showcased during the telecast in September:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul Outstanding Writing for A Drama Series: "The End"

Perhaps it's anticlimactic to start off with the biggest award of the event, but it's a gigantic show of universal approval that Fallout landed a nomination for Outstanding Drama with its first eight-episode stretch. Obviously the showrunners, as well as EP and "The End" director Jonathan Nolan, deserve a lot of credit for breaking into an always fierce lineup of series. I don't see any other nominees with undead characters who have sex with chickens. Or wait, maybe that's a good thing.

Then we have Walton Goggins getting his just dues with a nomination for his superb acting as the revenge-minded and empathy-earning antagonist The Ghoul. (He's great in pre-apocalypse human mode, too, but The Ghoul is what's on the nomination announcement.) What's more, both Fallout and Goggins have a decent chance of winning in this first Emmys ceremony since Succession wrapped its awards-magnet run on HBO. (At least Kieran Culkin's wife won't need to worry about ad-libbed family-growing comments.)

Regardless of what happens on the night of the awards, I just want to hear Walton Goggins give a speech. Any speech.

Now let's move on to some of the big creative awards Fallout is up for when it comes to sights and sounds.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Music Supervision: "The End"

"The End" Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series: "The End"

"The End" Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series: "The Ghouls"

"The Ghouls" Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program

(One Hour Or More) : "The End"

: "The End" Outstanding Main Title Design

Fallout pretty much ran the gamut when it comes to audio/video categories, and for good reason. The show's music rocks, the sets and production design are immaculte (even when it's all digitally created through The Volume), and the show's titles are great. And all of it would falter somewhat if it wasn't for the fantastic editing. The fact that the show can go so smoothly from the Vaults to Lucy's trek to Maximus' journey without being a mess is a testament to all involved.

Then we have all the nominations that pertain to show's more genre-friendly fare, from stunts to makeup to costumes.

Outstanding Stunt Performance: "The Target"

"The Target" Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: "The End"

"The End" Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: "The Beginning"

"The Beginning" Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): "The Head"

"The Head" Outstanding Emerging Media Program: Fallout: Vault 33

If Fallout doesn't win some kind of award for Walton Goggins' noseless Ghoul makeup, then we riot. Or we at least write a stern letter about how he should win next year.

It’s wild just how well Fallout did for its first taste of Emmy nominations, and one can only hope all these talented creatives don’t go home empty-handed. I mean, even beyond whatever goodie bags they get. Which hopefully will have a bobble-head of Goggins giving a thumbs up as Vault Boy.