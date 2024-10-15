I’m Sad That Fallout Season 2 Might Be Years Away, But Ella Purnell Assures Us She’s Ready To ‘Get Going’

It's been several months since Fallout premiered on the 2024 TV schedule and became one of the biggest shows on Amazon Prime. So, while we're all anxiously awaiting Fallout Season 2 and any new bits of information we can get, lead actress Ella Purnell is ready to start working on the next installment – despite not having a super big update about the video game adaptation just yet.

In the Wild West of streaming, it's not uncommon to wait years for a new season of a show. Now, it seems like Fallout is headed in that direction, and I'm pretty sad about it. However, I had the chance to talk with Purnell (who plays Lucy) ahead of the premiere of her new series, Sweetpea, and I asked if she had heard anything about Season 2 during the break. Purnell admitted that if she "had anything," she would say – but that she's ready to "get going" whenever she gets a script and is eager to continue:

Honestly, if I had anything, I would share it, because I have no loyalty, clearly. No, I'm just kidding. I don't know anything. I haven't got a script yet. I'm excited. I want to get going. I want to get started. So I don't know.

Fallout was the number one TV show on Prime Video for weeks, and it became as big as The Boys, one of the best shows on Amazon . So, it's not surprising that the series got renewed for a second season so fast. However, I'll be honest and say that it saddens me to hear that even the lead star hasn't received a script yet—which probably means Season 2 will most likely not be on any 2025 TV schedule .

Even so, despite the actress having so many projects coming out this year, I love her enthusiasm to get back to work on the Prime Video series. Not only does she have Sweetpea on Starz, where she continues her trend of playing the most complex characters ever , but the second season of Arcane will also be released in November, where she'll be voicing Jinx for the final time.

Truly, Purnell has had a heck of a 2024. I can't wait to see her come back as Lucy in Fallout Season 2 – but I suppose she and I as well as all the fans are going to have to wait a little longer for updates on the next part of that story. All I know is I'm going to need to be extra patient – or maybe replay some of the Fallout games in the meantime.

For now, if you're missing Purnell in any way, be sure to rewatch Fallout with a Prime Video subscription, and make sure to check out her new Starz dark-comedy Sweetpea, a show that anyone can relate to .