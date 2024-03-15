Fans Expected Kanye West To Perform At Rolling Loud. They Did Not Hold Back When He Ended Up Only Dancing Instead

Kanye West was seemingly having a week free of controversy after cameras spotted his ex, Kim Kardashian, hanging with his wife, Bianca Censori, and his daughter North West announced her first album. However, unfortunately, he ruffled some feathers with fans after his big performance at California's Rolling Loud festival ended up not being much of a performance at all. Yeezy spent most of his set dancing, and those who attended didn't hold back with how they felt about that.

Ye was the headliner for Night 1 of Rolling Loud, and thousands showed up to see the rapper perform songs from his Vultures 1 album alongside collaborator and singer Ty Dolla $ign. Many were led to believe this would be a traditional concert performance, but once the show started, it became clear that this was a performance more in line with the listening parties he hosted in the past. Posts began to roll in from social media complaining about the performance, and there was even a video of Ye dancing on stage without a microphone in hand:

I’m not gonna say the show sucked but I just thought going to a Kanye show would be different #rollingloud pic.twitter.com/pbFYiccZ16March 15, 2024 See more

Audiences watched as Kanye West and other musicians danced on stage to the songs, but once the music from Vultures 1 ended, West promptly left the stage. The final stretch of the concert featured a DJ playing some of the rapper's most classic songs while smoke poured over the stage, potentially to hide the fact he wasn't there. If that was the intention, it doesn't seem like attendees were fooled:

Kanye (doesn’t) perform at Rolling Loud LA #rollingloud pic.twitter.com/YLSOXpjQiKMarch 15, 2024 See more

This wouldn't be the first time Kanye West has disappointed his listeners. He charged attendees a lot of money at a previous performance only to drastically drop the price closer to showtime. The concert was so lackluster that some in attendance had the suspicion it wasn't actually the rapper on stage the entire time.

i don’t believe kanye is actually on that stage right now LMFAO it’s a doppleganger #rollingloudMarch 15, 2024 See more

Some were shocked by the performance, but others weren't as surprised. The rapper has been known for these types of things before, and some believe it was his plan all along to do a listening party rather than a performance:

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign after fleecing Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/VHjItKAYSMMarch 15, 2024 See more

Not everyone who attended had a bad time though. While there were plenty of tweets critical of what they saw during the Rolling Loud performance, there were also attendees who loved hearing Vultures 1 and seeing all the talent that took the stage. While it may not have been a traditional performance, it still seemed like a party with a concert atmosphere and fans jammed to the music:

ROLLING LOUD LIT Kanye, Rich the Kid, and Ty Dolla $ign brought the heat with "Carnival"! #RollingLoud #YeezySeason #CarnivalVibes pic.twitter.com/aORhGVx4V5March 15, 2024 See more

No word from Ye as of yet on how he felt about his performance at Rolling Loud, but it could be coming. The musician has taken to social media to talk about everything from his terminated Adidas contract to making apologies in Hebrew on Christmas Day, so it's possible that he'll comment on this situation. Whether fans are off or on board with Ye, there's no denying he knows how to generate headlines with his antics.

Those who miss the old Kanye, as his song goes, can use their Netflix subscription to watch his documentary series Jeen-Yus: A Kanye Trilogy. It's a great look at the musician's early career and the storied life he's led that transformed into where he is in right now.