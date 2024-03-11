North West Is Making Music, And Fans Are Torn Over Her First Album Title When The Perfect Name Was Just Sitting Right There

At only 10 years old, North West has lived a life that many of us can only imagine. As the daughter of (the now-divorced) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a.k.a. Ye, she’s had some truly unique and occasionally over-the-top experiences. Following a recent announcement though, it seems she’s about to pursue her most intriguing endeavor yet. North is getting into the music business in a major way by dropping her first album. As you’d expect, the Internet has all kinds of thoughts on this as well. However, most simply seem to be torn over the title of the production – all while the perfect name was just sitting right in plain sight.

The young lady was present at one of her father’s listening parties for his new Vultures album (which has been slammed By Ozzy Osbourne and more over music samples). It was during the event in Phoenix, Arizona that she announced before the crowd that she’d been working on her first album. As captured in a video from @KanyeUpdated on X , the audience erupted, before she revealed that it would be called Elementary School Dropout. Said title is, of course, a nod to her dad’s 2004 debut studio album, The College Dropout. It was probably a foregone conclusion that people across social media would have thoughts. Some, like @relientkenny , seemed cool with the title:

Sounds like a classic to me🤷🏾‍♂️

It’s an interesting name, to say the least, and fitting given who her father is. However, the moniker for the Kim Kardashian-roasting TikToker’s first music compilation is prompting one question among other people. User @atandamario1 posed it, as you can see below:

Did she actually [drop] out of elementary school?

To note, as of this writing, it’s unclear whether or not the child has actually dropped out of school. Still, it would seem that a number of people who’ve commented on X are showing legitimate concern. @KatNcala was one such person to ponder whether or not Ms. West actually opted to discontinue her elementary education:

This is W I L D. 😭 Only ‘cause I’m hoping she didn’t drop out of elementary school.

But, again, that’s not exactly a concern that seems to be coming to everyone’s mind after they hear this album news. Some truly seem amped to check out the rising performer’s musical chops. A number of fans also seem excited by the fact that she has Ye in her corner to help out. On that front, @Iamlexprince had this to say:

I see Kanye West[‘s] hands written all over the album. Good for her. 👏🏾👏🏾

What can be said, at the very least, is that Elementary School Dropout is a name that’s sure to stick within the public consciousness. I’m not sure I’ll be forgetting anytime soon myself. However, what also isn’t lost on me is that there’s an even better title that could’ve been used. @EleanorPatricks made note of it while reacting to the big news:

Should have just called it ‘North’ by North West. 😅

It’s probably not all that surprising that North West has found her way into the music industry, and that’s not simply for the reason you might think. It’s true that she’s performed alongside her dad at listening parties as of late (including that infamous and pricey last-minute show from earlier in 2024). However, she’s also shown to have a general affinity for the medium, as she’s posted about artists on social media and seems to have an appreciation for them. She was also absolutely starstruck when Katy Perry pulled her on stage last year.

It’s also clear that she already has a solid fanbase as the roars of the crowd would suggest. On top of that, she’s also built a solid following through her TikTok activity, which largely seems to be managed by her mother at this point. In time, we’ll surely see how the story goes with Elementary School Drop and whether that title ultimately changes.