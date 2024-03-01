Kanye West Went After Kim Kardashian (Again), But Also Called Out His Terminated Contract With Adidas In The Process

Kanye West has been making headlines recently for many things outside of the scope of his latest album. On the heels of making news due to his current wife Bianca Censori's see-through leggings, he's been targeting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on social media this week. Kardashian was mentioned in one of Ye's latest social media posts, in which he also took aim at Adidas for a memo regarding his terminated contract.

In the latest saga between Adidas and Kanye West's lawsuits after the former terminated his contract for the Yeezy brand, the rapper posted an alleged internal memo that was reportedly sent by the company regarding how employees should respond to the ongoing situation. In the Instagram post, Ye went off on the company as well as Kim Kardashian and others that were tied into his life around the time of his anti-Semitism controversy and subsequent firing by major brands.

A post shared by Ye (@ye) A photo posted by on

Along with the memo, Ye sent a whole list of commentary regarding the situation, which also looped in Kim Kardashian. In his comment, Kanye West referred to the recent public post he made instructing his ex-wife to remove his children from their current school.

Ye's schooling post generated criticism from fans, but it seems his ex-wife has been on his mind a lot over the last several days, as his concern cropped up again in his latest post.

This is the document that they give employees at adidas when asked questions about Yeezy There is an overlap to adidas and Kim ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school or people ignoring my name change or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion It all comes down to human rights which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be.

The latter half of the caption touches on Kanye West's belief the world is stigmatizing him because of his past diagnosis of bipolar disorder. When they were married, Kim Kardashian spoke publicly about his diagnosis and empathizing but also struggling with it. West has denied he is bipolar in recent years, and as PageSix reported, texted tech mogul Elon Musk that he might have signs of autism instead.

One undeniable truth is that West has had little trouble getting caught up headline garnering situations lately. The rapper is currently in Europe with his wife, Bianca Censori, and promoting the release of his latest album, Vultures 1. Even the album hasn't escaped controversy, as Ozzy Osbourne wasn't happy to learn the rapper used a sample from Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" despite him denying his request to do so.

Why Kanye West Hasn't Been Canceled Yet, According To Other Stars (Image credit: Roc-A-Fella Records) What Hollywood has to say about it.

Including the Adidas relationship falling apart, Kanye West's more radical statements over the past few years ultimately led to him losing sponsorship deals and possibly some fans of his music as well. We'll see what's next for him as his 20,000,000 Instagram followers wait for his next post and the headlines it may create.

Those wishing to know more about Kanye West and his evolution can check out the three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy with a Netflix subscription. It's a rundown of his career from the beginning to where he is at the present, as the artist continues to travel Europe and make headlines along the way.