Despite Brouhaha With Kanye West Over Kid's Schooling, Bianca Censori And Kim Kardashian Totally Hung Out At Ye's Listening Party

Though the contentious divorce that ended the relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was finalized many months ago at this point, anyone with children will know that you don’t simply not see or talk to your former spouse once the romance is legally over. There will likely be frequent conversations, at least, over arrangements for the kids, and despite the ongoing brouhaha over where the Kardashian West children go to school , Bianca Censori and the SKIMS founder totally hung out at Ye’s listening party recently.

What Happened When Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, And Kim Kardashian Hung Out At His Listening Party?

Kim Kardashian (who’s been branching out and nabbing movie and TV roles more and more) has shown a pretty dedicated history of trying to publicly support her ex-husband as he launches his various projects. She attended multiple events for Kanye West’s Donda album release , and was even game, amidst the divorce proceedings, to head along on a joint family outing with Ye and their four children a while back. Now, Page Six reports that she not only attended his latest listening party, but hung out with her ex’s new wife, Bianca Censori, while there.

It was only on Tuesday night when the fashionable mom (who just wore a stunning structured dress to an Oscars afterparty ) hit up the listening party of Ye’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Of course, tons of other people were in attendance, and social media videos show the sometime corset-wearer standing next to Censori, who is also known for daring outfit choices like wearing see-through leggings while going commando .

Footage does show the two women chatting a bit, but they didn’t appear to be engaging in any kind of girls’ night during the show, as Kardashian seemed to be either bored (at best) or strained (at worst) during the party, while looking mostly blank-faced throughout. Apparently, she had most of her attention on 8-year-old son Saint, who was also in attendance, as Ye’s spouse (whom he’s supposedly “banned” from social media ) sang along and used her phone to capture the show.

West has been vocal for a while now about his dislike of how Kardashian chooses to have their kids educated. It was just in January that he put up an Instagram post naming their exact school, ordering their mom to take them out of the institution and calling it “a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’”

Meanwhile, it was in February that reports circulated that The Kardashians star had only one rule for her kids when interacting with Censori , and that was that West not let her dress in any of her extremely revealing looks while with them.

Whether that allegation is true or not, it does appear that the beauty mogul is trying to be as courteous as possible when her ex’s wife is around, and that’s probably the best for everyone involved.