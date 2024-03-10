After Fans Freaked Out Over Walton Goggins In The New Fallout Trailer, He Showed Up At The Epic SXSW 2024 Exhibit
This was too awesome.
Like previous years, 2024 has a few video game adaptations under its belt, and a major one will be hitting the small screen in about a month’s time. Prime Video’s Fallout series is finally set to bow, and the excitement for it seems to be rising amongst fans of the acclaimed franchise. Of course, the streamer has been ramping up promotion, including the latest trailer that had fans freaking out. The show also had a presence at South by Southwest this weekend, and CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to attend the activation site. And, if that weren’t cool enough, one of the sci-fi drama’s leads, Walton Goggins, also stopped by to hang out.
The marketing team put in some serious work for the Fallout activation held at SXSW from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9. Held at the Hotel San José in Austin, the event saw the lodge’s parking lot transformed into the settlement of Filly, which is a notable setting within the show. Those who attended were treated to a very detailed post-apocalyptic world recreation, and CinemaBlend’s own Tiffney Ma attended. Check out one of the photos she snapped:
It was apparent that a ton of work went into the event, considering the smaller flourishes that are part of the fictional community. The icing on the cake, of course, was the appearance from Walton Goggins, who took the time to chop it up with fans. Among those who got to meet him was Tiffney Ma, and you can see their sweet photo below:
The fan-favorite actor, who plays the dual role of The Ghoul and Cooper Howard on the show, also took in the detailed locales that the site had to offer. Joining him at the event was also co-star Aaron Moten, who portrays Maxiumus. You can see the two admiring some of the finer details of the environment in the following snapshot:
Fallout’s trailer lays out the series’ alternate history, which includes a grungy and futuristic world that’s the result of advances in nuclear tech following World War II. At the center of the story is a young woman named Lucy (Ella Purnell), who leaves her fallout shelter (called a Vault) to explore the outside world. Her journey will be dangerous and will include various beings, such as the aforementioned Ghoul. Following the latest trailer, which feels like the games brought to life, many are praising Walton Goggins. One user on X said:
And fans were just as excited to meet the Righteous Gemstones alum at the SXSW event. @WhitlockAndPope shared their experience meeting him via the following post:
Ladies and gentlemen, Walton Goggins.#Fallout #FalloutOnPrime #SXSW pic.twitter.com/BgdwKaEEnMMarch 8, 2024
Also excited to meet the man who’ll embody the mutated bounty hunter was Bettie Cross. She posted the the photos and video below:
This is one of the best activations @sxsw! The @PrimeVideo immersive experience, Fallout, is free and open to the public on Saturday from 10am to 6pm. Get there early because the lines got long today. Actor Walton Goggins says some props were taken straight from the set. pic.twitter.com/g8LLY7zsy9March 9, 2024
Fans were also treated to a poster signing with illustrator Kevin Tong at the activation site. Tong himself also geeked out about getting to meet Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten. Check it out:
Did a poster signing at the SXSW #FalloutOnPrime Experience and got to meet show stars Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten, two of the sweetest people ever! pic.twitter.com/fJOsR2yhstMarch 8, 2024
There’s certainly plenty to be excited about when it comes to Fallout, and the South by Southwest meet-up was a perfect way to hype up those who are looking forward to it. You’ll finally be able to check out the series – including Walton Goggins’ performance – when it debuts on April 11 as part of the 2024 TV schedule. And, of course, be sure you have a Prime Video subscription so that you’ll be able to check it out.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
