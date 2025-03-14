Fans Are All Over This Montage Of Alan Ritchson Shirtless On Amazon: 'Watching Reacher For The Plot

It’s been just over a year since Reacher Season 2 ended, and now that Season 3 has been unleashed on the 2025 TV schedule, all seems right with the world, at least this particular fictional one. Not only is the show still as intense as ever, but fans haven't stopped swooning over shirtless Reacher footage that I'm sure no one at Amazon e-e-ever expected. As if Shirtless Ritchson isn't going to cause an uproar.

Reacher Season 3 only dropped less than a month ago, and beyond giving people Road House vibes, the latest episodes have also delivered quite a lot of shirtless Ritchson scenes, and fans still can’t get enough. Instagram user mrivanmedia shared a pec-popping compilation video of shirtless scenes with the tongue-in-cheek caption “watching Reacher for the plot,” implying that the actor is the only plot we ever really need. Give it a watch,:

I have to say, that visual feast makes for a pretty good reason to watch Reacher, even if Ritchson isn’t always shirtless. But this montage is definitely a good way to keep plot-lovers occupied in between episodes. Some couldn’t help but comment that the video seems “pretty long,” and that while the show is ennoyable all around, he is certainly an added plus. Here's a smattering of torso-appreciating viewers' comments.

It looks like it physically pains him to wear clothes. -oohmygina

My husband is surprised I love to watch this show with him.🤣 -cath97531

Why is this video 8 hours long -mlgeddes93

My screen was blurry..had to watch this several times to see it correctly!!!🔥🔥 -srrutz913

Doesn't have a home or an income but has time and money to get his chest waxed. Of course -taren.capel

I can’t say I blame everyone (or anyone) for thinking this way, because none of them are wrong. And it makes me even happier that Reacher Season 4 is already confirmed, so there will likely be many more shirtless scenes to come, even if it’s going to be a year or two from now. And even if it means Ritchson will be stuck in the gym for who knows how much longer.

Knowing that more is on the way will make the Season 3 finale on March 27 a little bit easier to deal with, no matter what happens. Of course, the show is much more than shirtless Ritchson as Jack Reacher, but it’s as much of a plus as other perks of having an Amazon Prime subscription.

Aside from the shirtless scenes that are easy on the eyes, Reacher Season 3 has been pretty intense, and Alan Ritchson has been thrown through fake wall after fake wall, but it all looks pretty cool and real. While filming can be fun, Richson previously got real about the insanity of filming a new season and just how long the shoots can go on Instagram. The late nights and early mornings seem to be worth it, though, because the new season is definitely turning out to be a good one for many different reasons.

Reacher’s third season may be coming to an end very soon, but fans seem to be occupying themselves already. Plus, Alan Ritchson’s filmography is pretty full, and that includes his awkward death in The Hunger Games. For now, new episodes of Reacher drop on Thursdays on Prime Video!