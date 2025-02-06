Some Fans Think Khloé Kardashian's Scene With Lamar Odom Was ‘Awkward And Painful,’ But I Was Surprised At How Many Fans Found It Cathartic
KoKo and LamLam!
The Kardashians fans didn’t have to wait long to see Khloé Kardashian reunite with ex-husband Lamar Odom, after it was promised in the trailer for the new season that just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. Those with a Hulu subscription got to see the former couple’s first face-to-face meeting since 2016, according to Khloé, and viewers certainly had opinions about it. Some couldn’t stand the awkwardness, while others got all in their feels over the love these two had (have?) for each other.
Malika Haqq helped to facilitate the meetup between the exes, who got married in 2009 one month after meeting each other at a party. The whole situation was complicated, because you could tell the former L.A. Laker was feeling emotional. However, it’s impossible to forget how much pain his infidelity and addiction issues caused Khloé Kardashian. @masithole__ wrote on X (Twitter):
For me personally, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom remain my favorite couple of all the Kardashian-Jenner family romances we’ve seen over the years (my apologies to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship), and let’s be real — Khloé and Lamar was the most interesting of all the E! spinoffs. I was suprised to see that so many fans were like me and just completely wrecked at how much love there still is between them. Another @gowthefl0 wrote:
It’s amazing to see these two wish only the best for each other after all these years, considering everything they’ve been through — particularly what Lamar Odom put his ex-wife through. Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 amid the cheating and drug use, but they put that on pause in October 2015 when the former NBA star overdosed in a brothel.
As Khloé Kardashian recalled on the February 6 episode of The Kardashians, she helped him in his recovery before continuing with the divorce. Their marriage was officially over in 2016. It’s certainly a hard time to think back on for Khloé, and it was pretty hard on fans, too, as other social media comments included:
- I feel there’s no amount of apologies that could ever excuse the actions and trauma Lamar put Khloé through, no matter how hard he grovels. but I hope this gave Khloé closure on this chapter of her life. Fresh start for her 40s – LaurenHxo_
- Khloe may be at peace with all this, but damn the editors got us all in our feelings again with these Koko + Lam Lam montages. Khloe & Lamar was one of the best spinoffs they had. Their chemistry, his relationship with Rob, iykyk 😪💔 – KTSylar
- Lamar was nervous and it was pretty awkward at first, but he needed that meetup with Khloe he's obviously still in love with her maybe this gives him some closure knowing she doesn't harbor any bad feelings toward him – Nprezzed
Whether you found it too awkward to sit through or got nostalgic for KoKo and LamLam, it seems most fans are hoping Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom would both ultimately get the closure they needed from each other. I hope the same for myself and fellow fans.
New episodes of The Kardashians Season 6 drop every Thursday on Hulu.
