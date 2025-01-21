After The Kardashians Trailer Teased Khloé And Lamar’s Reunion, The Former NBA Star Reveals Whose Idea It Was

It feels like it’s been a minute since we’ve peeked behind the curtain of the Kardashian-Jenner regime, but thankfully our time in the dark is almost over. The Kardashians Season 6 hits the 2025 TV schedule on February 6 (streaming with a Hulu subscription ), and a trailer for the new season shows some of the highlights of what we can expect. One of the more surprising bits of the preview features Khloé Kardashian reuniting with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, and now the former NBA star has spoken out with details, including who facilitated the on-camera meet-up.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian have a long and complicated past, which is ironic considering they got married after knowing each other for only a month. The ex-L.A. Laker struggled with alcohol, substance abuse and infidelity, which led to their divorce, but Odom has maintained strong feelings for Khloé over the years. That makes it especially surprising that he wasn’t the one who suggested the reunion, as the Celebrity Big Brother alum told The Kyle & Jackie O Show :

Me and Khloé have a mutual friend, her name is Malika, Khloé’s like a sister. I bumped into her in Las Vegas. I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me and said, ‘You know Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé to, you know, it’s been years, you haven’t seen her. If you’re up for it, I think I could make it happen.

Malika Haqq is well-known to fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family as one of Khloé’s closest friends, so it’s surprising to me that she would offer to make that connection. It sounds like Lamar Odom didn’t even realize they would be filming for The Kardashians, as he said:

I went there, and it was cameras there, I thought, ‘Oh, all right.’ But it’s cool, I understand it.

It's been a while, but Lamar Odom is no stranger to the reality TV cameras. His and Khloé Kardashian’s quick courtship was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2009 leading up to the very special Season 4 episode, “The Wedding.” He continued to be on the show sporadically after the wedding when he wasn't traveling with the Lakers, and the couple ultimately starred in their own spinoff, Khloé and Lamar.

Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but those proceedings were put on hold when, in October 2015, Lamar Odom overdosed in a brothel , suffering a dozen strokes and two heart attacks. After she helped him recover, they went ahead with the divorce in 2016.

The podcast hosts asked if Lamar Odom's upcoming appearance on The Kardashians was an indication that they had gotten back together (or were hooking up), which he shot down, saying:

I wouldn’t say back together… It would be a blessing to be her friend. So much time has passed and people have changed.

I was always a fan of this couple, so I’m pretty excited to see this Malika-facilitated reunion. I can’t imagine, however, that Tristan Thompson — the father of Khloé Kardashian’s two children — feels very good about it. Thompson had some choice words for Khloé’s ex-husband a few years ago after Lamar Odom left a flirty comment on one of her bikini pics, and Odom was similarly unimpressed with Thompson after it was learned that he had fathered a child with another woman behind Khloé’s back. Take a peek at the trailer below:

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

It looks like it’s going to be a pretty emotional episode, and while Kim Kardashian looks excited about the news regarding her ex-brother-in-law, Kris Jenner appears to be absolutely crushed by the memories of what her daughter went through. I’m excited to see how it all plays out when The Kardashians returns to Hulu on Thursday, February 6.